Ross Chastain reveals his priorities amid tough 2025 season

Ross Chastain made it clear on what he's focused on doing for the remainder of the 2025 Cup Series season. It doesn't matter where he starts in the race or how his car is in practice, the driver of the #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet is focused on finishing strong when the checkered flag flies.

Ahead of Sunday's Cup race at the Kansas Speedway, FOX NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass noted that Chastain is averaging a 23rd-place starting position but is recording a 13th-place average finish. While the Florida native acknowledged that there's incentives to stage points as well as practicing and qualifying well, he's more worried about where he finishes in the race.

"Finishing good on Sunday is the end-all thing that matters the most in my life right now. That's what I focus on the most, is finishing the race. There's lots of rewards along the way for stage points and qualifying and practice, but yes, the finish is ultimately what I care about the most. So yeah, I'm proud we're able to knock down good finishes," Ross Chastain said.

Ross Chastain rolls off 26th for Sunday's AdventHealth 400 at the Kansas Speedway. He is the defending winner in the Cup Series at the 1.5-mile track after winning last September's Hollywood Casino 400.

Chastain finished runner-up to Joey Logano last weekend at the Texas Motor Speedway, his best finish of the 2025 season so far. After 11 races, the five-time Cup Series winner has notched two top-five finishes and currently sits 11th in the points' standings. Despite not having a win this season, Chastain is currently 53 points above the cut line to advance to the playoffs later this year.

Ross Chastain promoting safe driving through newest partnership

On the racetrack, Ross Chastain is focused on getting his #1 Trackhouse Racing car to the best finish possible. However, the 32-year-old is taking his time off the racetrack to raise awareness about the importance of wearing a seatbelt in his newest partnership.

Chastain made it known on X that he has a new partnership with Kansas Department of Transportation. The former Cup Series runner-up is teaming up with the KDOT to remind race fans the importance of wearing a seat belt on the road, especially in an accident. He wrote:

"Really proud to announce I’m partnering with the @KDOTHQ to remind fans that wearing a seatbelt is the single most effective way to protect yourself in a crash. Don’t forget to #BuckleUp and #ProtectYourMelon this weekend heading to and from the track!"

The 2025 season marks Chastain's fourth campaign behind the wheel of the #1 machine for Trackhouse Racing. He's won five races with the team, most notably two in 2022 that ultimately pushed him to the Championship 4 race at season's end.

