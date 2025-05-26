Ross Chastain rewrites NASCAR record after a 56-year wait with his Coca-Cola 600 triumph

Starting from dead last in a backup car, Ross Chastain made NASCAR history at the 2025 Coca-Cola 600. His victory marked the first time in 56 years that a Cup driver won from the official last-place starting position since 1969 at Richmond.

Several drivers have started from the rear and won races, often due to penalties or disqualified qualifying times. However, Chastain stands apart as he began in the final spot on the starting grid because of not posting a qualifying time after a crash in Saturday's practice.

Driving the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, Chastain charged from 40th to first, overcoming early setbacks to secure a playoff stop with his first win of the season. Per NASCAR statistical insight, this made him the first racer to win from the last spot since Bobby Allison in a 25-car field at Richmond in 1969.

Allison's win came in the Capital City 250 at the Richmond Raceway after leading a race-high 298 laps. Starting 25th at the tight Richmond Fairgrounds, the Hall of Famer powered through to victory, until now, the only official last-place-to-win scenario in modern records. Ross Chastain joins that rare company, but under the bright lights of Charlotte Motor Speedway, in a 400-lap endurance test.

Chastain's Coca-Cola 600 campaign began in disaster when he blew a tire and wrecked between Turns 3 and 4 during final practice. His Trackhouse team worked overnight to prepare a backup car that would line up 40th on Sunday night. That placed him behind even Kyle Busch and Erik Jones, both of whom were sent to the rear for unapproved adjustments.

Expand Tweet

Motorsports reporter Seth Eggert pointed to Richard Petty's deep-starting victory from 30th in 1971 at Richmond. But while Petty started last that day, it wasn't in a field officially capped at 30. Chase Elliott is the most recent racer to win from the rear in the 2020 Championship finale at Pheonix, after failing pre-race inspection. However, Chastain's Charlotte win is special due to its uniqueness.

Seth Eggert @@SethEggert91 .@RossChastain is the FIRST driver to start LAST (not due to a penalty) and WIN since @therichardpetty in the 1971 Spring race at @RichmondRaceway.

For a team that began the night building from scratch, it was Trackhouse's first win of the season and Chastain's sixth Cup Series victory.

From last to first: Ross Chastain's calculated march to glory

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain (1) celebrates his Coca-Cola 600 win. Source: Imagn

Ross Chastain prevailed in the Coca-Cola 600, but not without challenges. The race saw 34 lead changes among 18 drivers and eight cautions covering 52 laps. He was part of the race's first caution in a multi-car incident involving William Byron and Kyle Larson on Lap 42 and spun after contact in a crowded turn.

The wreck pushed him a lap down, but a timely wave-around under caution six laps later allowed him to recover to the lead lap. Stage 1 saw Chastain work through the traffic, climbing to P22. In Stage 2, he gained more momentum, finishing 7th. Stage 3 had him inside the top five, showing long-run speed that kept him in the mix.

By Lap 343, Chastain was third behind Byron and Hamlin. Byron dominated, leading 247 laps and averaging a 1.71 running position. Hamlin also led 53 laps after starting 20th. Chastain, however, quietly moved up 37 positions, gaining ground during long green-flag runs. As pit stops cycled under green, Chastain briefly inherited the lead while frontrunners pitted, before he pitted on Lap 350.

By Lap 375, Chastain had clawed his way back to second, overtaking Hamlin. Ten laps later, on Lap 395, he finally made the race-defining move, executing a clean slide job on William Byron at Turn 2 to take the lead for good.

Ross Chastain (1) ceremoniously throws a watermelon after the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte. Source: Imagn

He shocked the 40-car field and won by 0.673 seconds, capping one of the most dramatic reversals in modern Cup Series history. In a season where Ross Chastain had yet to win, he delivered a milestone with a torn-up primary car for himself and Trackhouse.

