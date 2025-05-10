Ross Chastain’s collaboration with the Kansas government carries a crucial message

NASCAR driver Ross Chastain is teaming up with the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) to remind people about the importance of road safety. The message is simple but serious - wear your seatbelt. Chastain will help spread this message during the race weekend at Kansas Speedway.

In a post on X, Chastain said he is proud to be part of this safety effort. He told fans that wearing a seatbelt is the most effective way to protect themselves in a car crash.

“Really proud to announce I’m partnering with the @KDOTHQ to remind fans that wearing a seatbelt is the single most effective way to protect yourself in a crash. Don’t forget to #BuckleUp and #ProtectYourMelon this weekend heading to and from the track!” he wrote.

This isn't the first time Ross Chastain has done something like this. He was actively promoting safe driving in Texas as well. Last weekend, he appeared at a Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) booth. At the #BeSafeDriveSmart booth, he spoke with fans about driving safely and keeping their speed in check. He shared photos from the event on social media and said he had a great time raising awareness.

“Had a great time at the @TxDOT #BeSafeDriveSmart booth promoting safe driving and speed awareness this past weekend!” he tweeted.

Fans attending the AdventHealth 400 will have a chance to meet Chastain at 10:05 AM on Sunday, May 11, at the KDOT booth in the Fan Zone. However, wristbands will be needed to enter, and they will be handed out starting Saturday. This appearance is listed on Jayski.com’s unofficial schedule, so fans should double-check the time and location in case of changes.

Ross Chastain is unhappy with the pace of his #1 Trackhouse Chevrolet

Ross Chastain is frustrated with how his No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet has been qualifying this season. He has been vocal all week, saying the team needs to improve, especially on Saturdays when qualifying takes place. After a strong second-place finish at Texas, Chastain didn’t hold back. He said the car’s qualifying pace was “terrible” and called it “unacceptable” for a team that wants to compete at the front.

The results on paper don’t tell the full story. Chastain has scored four top-10 finishes in the last five races. But in most of those races, he had to pass a lot of cars to get there. In Texas, he started 31st and still managed to finish second, even though he didn’t score any stage points. This pattern has repeated several times over the season so far.

In a recent appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Ross Chastain said he’s tired of having to pass so many cars each race.

“I'm tired of having to pass so many cars," Chastain remarked (via Motorsport.com). "I just want to show up like every race car driver and have the car closer. We've just been off. I mean, it's no secret. We're not sugarcoating it to ourselves or anybody, and that's not always been my MO to talk about it. I've always been a glass-half-full guy, but I mean, just consistently qualifying in the 30s and (it's) all three Trackhouse cars.”

Ross Chastain is hoping for a better start at Kansas Speedway, where the AdventHealth 400 is scheduled for Sunday, May 11, at 3:00 PM ET.

