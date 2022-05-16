"It’s cool to be that fast" - Ross Chastain says he knew early on in the race at Kansas Speedway that he had a 'top-10 car'

The two-time 2022 NASCAR Cup Series race winner Ross Chastain just added another impressive finish over the weekend at the Kansas Speedway to his record. While Kurt Busch recorded his first win of the season, Ross recorded his eighth top-ten finish after crossing the checkered flag in seventh.

The P7 finish served as a comeback for the No.1 after a dismal weekend at Darlington Raceway, where he posted a 30th finish the previous weekend. Though he failed to secure a top ten in the qualifying race, the Trackhouse Racing Team driver realized his car's potential to finish in the top ten after a few laps in the first stage of the race.

In a post-race interview, Ross Chastain spoke about his experience in Kansas as well as the speed of his Camaro ZL1. He said:

“We started off pretty good and pretty early on in the race, we realized we were capable of a top-10 car. The first stage was good. We had a lug nut not get engaged on the left rear during the green flag stop in stage two, which we got lucky to even get it back on.”

He added:

“We had a lot of speed in our No. 1 AdventHealth Chevy Camaro. It’s cool to be that fast. I hit a tire on pit road late and that dented in the left front fender; and that ultimately made us too tight to fight for a top-five.”

Chastain took the green flag at P11 and went on to sit in the top ten for most of the laps in Stage 1.

Ross Chastain's performance at Kansas Speedway

Despite the second stage being rocky for Chastain, he finished the stage in seventh place.

Rosschastainfan1 @Rosschastainfan Lap 165, Ross Chastain will come to the line in 7th to complete stage 2. Phil relays back that was a good recovery. He’ll pit when pit road is open. Lap 165, Ross Chastain will come to the line in 7th to complete stage 2. Phil relays back that was a good recovery. He’ll pit when pit road is open.

Stage three, however, was kinder to the 29-year-old driver. He was running in the top ten for the better part of it, trying to inch his way into a top-five finish. Unfortunately, Chastain ended up hitting a tire on the pit road, leaving him with dents that dashed his hopes for a top-five finish.

Chastain's record at the Kansas Speedway leaves much to desire, with his best finish in the past six races being 13th. Moreover, based on statistics, his earlier average finish in Kansas was 25th. In comparison to this, his P7 finish in last Sunday's race is by far his best performance at the Kansas Speedway.

Ross Chastain currently ranks fifth in the 2022 Cup Series Standings, with 407 points and 2 wins to his name.

