Ross Chastain secures continued backing as Trackhouse strengthens ties with community-focused partner

Moose Fraternity extended its partnership with Trackhouse Racing and the driver of the #1 car, Ross Chastain. The announcement came on Wednesday as Chastain, who will remain with Justin Marks' team for the upcoming seasons, will drive the Moose Fraternity colors through the end of the 2027 season.
According to reports, Moose Fraternity will remain as Chastain's partner in four races, as well as an associate partner for the driver in a full-season commitment. They will have their colors on the #1 driver's Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.
Thanks to the two extended years, Ross Chastain and Moose Fraternity will have eight years of partnership in the NASCAR Cup Series. As Chastain is set to race with the trusted and long-time partner for the next couple of years, here's what he said about it:
"The Moose Fraternity has been with me at racetracks and taken me to lodges across the country. They are salt of the earth, good people who I have watched give back to the community."
Chastain's most memorable outing with the Moose Fraternity color in his #1 car was the 2022 Martinsville Speedway playoffs race, where the Trackhouse driver tried the audacious Hail Melon move to qualify for the Championship 4. However, he was disqualified and failed to move to the final four.
Currently, Chastain is in 11th place in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with +19 to his name. He is just two places above the playoff cutline. Austin Dillon, Shane van Gisbergen, Alex Bowman, and Josh Berry are under the cutline with one race to go at Bristol.
Moose Fraternity boss shared his thoughts on Ross Chastain partnership
Scott Hart, Moose Fraternity CEO, let his feelings known as his company signed up with Trackhouse Racing to sponsor Ross Chastain in the upcoming couple of years. Speaking about this, here's what he said:
“We couldn’t be happier with our relationship with Ross and the Trackhouse Race team. Ross has been a great ambassador for the Moose Fraternity and really understands our missions of helping children in need, as well as our senior members, and assisting the communities in which our lodges operate."
"Conversely, our members are huge supporters of NASCAR, the Trackhouse Race team, and Ross Chastain, and this relationship allows our members to bond together around a high-profile activity where they can share some genuine passion during most weekends throughout the year," Hart further added.
As per reports, Moose Fraternity, the body that was founded in 1888 at Mooseheart, Illinois, conducts community services worth around $50 to $70 million annually.
