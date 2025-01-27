Ross Chastain sends clear message on Niece Motorsports’ partnership as team reveals multi-driver lineup for No. 41 truck in 2025

Niece Motorsports on Monday announced that Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain will take charge of the #41 Chevrolet Silverado truck in the 2025 Truck Series alongside Bayley Currey and Matthew Gould. Speaking about his Truck opportunity, Chastain hailed the owners of Niece Motorsports and Trackhouse Racing for allowing him to participate in both disciplines.

Chastain has 112 Truck Series races under his belt in over 13 years where he claimed five wins, four pole positions, and 50 Top 10s. His last appearance in this series was the 2024 TSport 200 on July 24, where he drove for the same Niece Motorsports.

He is set to return and race for the Al Niece-owned team, sharing his #41 Truck duties with former Xfinity Series and current part-time Truck Series driver Currey, former ARCA Menards Series, and another Truck Series part-timer Gould.

Trending

“I’m looking forward to racing at all these tracks on my schedule this year,” Chastain said. “It’s hard to believe that this will be the eighth year that Al Niece has put me in one of his trucks. Everyone at Niece Motorsports treats me like family when I show up, and I think that’s a testament to what Al and Cody (Efaw) have built here in Salisbury."

"I’m also very thankful that Justin Marks and everyone at Trackhouse is on board with letting me compete in other series to stay sharp on Sundays. We had some good runs last year and know what to improve on to make this year even better, I feel like this team is as strong as ever now," he added. [via jayski.com]

As per reports, the 32-year-old will race in the Truck Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Michigan International Speedway, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, and Watkins Glen International.

Away from the Truck Series, Ross Chastain is set to continue driving for Trackhouse Racing in the Cup Series in 2025. He will be in charge of the #1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, and drive alongside existing teammate Daniel Suarez, and a newly brought-in driver from Kaulig Racing, Shane Van Gisbergen.

"We’re in a competition business, so it’s evolve or die": Ross Chastain on being a different man ahead of new season with Trackhouse Racing

Ross Chastain (1) during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Prior to the 2025 Cup Series season, Ross Chastain declared that he was not the same person that he was in 2024. Claiming that he changed, he began gearing up for the new season.

Here's what the #1 driver said about his new avatar:

“I’m definitely not the same person I was last year. I’m definitely not the same person I was a few years ago, and same with the team. They’re not the same,” Chastain said. “We’re in a competition business, so it’s evolve or die as far as being competitive.” [via motociclismo.pt]

The Trackhouse Racing driver could not win a race last year as he missed out on qualifying for the playoffs, and his eventual goal of acquiring the championship title. With 2024 done and dusted, it will be interesting to see how Ross Chastain performs in the upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback