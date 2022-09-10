"I want to go get 60-points this weekend" - Ross Chastain has his sights set on Round of 12 stating NASCAR Kansas race this weekend

Ross Chastain and his #1 Camaro ZL1 crew are ready for Kansas this weekend, where NASCAR will mark their second track visit this season. The driver and his crew have worked hard to make the playoffs for the first time, and their eyes are now targeting the big prize, the Championship title, at the end of the season.

The Kansas event is expected to roll out on Sunday at 3 pm ET on the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track. Additionally, the event will not only mark NASCAR's second return of the season but also the second race of Round 16 and the second-last race before NASCAR proceeds to the Round of 12 later this month.

During his first arrival on the track with the new car in May 2022, Chastain did a marvelous job earning his eighth top 10 finish of the season. This time around, he’s well prepared and arrives at Kansas Speedway as a man on a mission. According to him, he isn’t planning to wrap up Kansas with less than 60 points.

Speaking to the media via teleconference, Ross Chastain indicated that his goal is to clinch 60 points. Securing as many points at the event will place him in a better position in the Round of 12. Chastain said:

“I want to go get 60-points this weekend (laughs). There’s nothing comfortable about racing in the Cup Series, and I like it that way.”

The opening playoff race at Darlington didn’t go well for him, and he’s looking forward to this event. At the moment, only two events remain in the Round of 16 before NASCAR advances to the Round of 12. Racing for a growing team, the whole outfit is focused on the bigger picture, that is the Championship title, which places the team on the winning map.

Ross Chastain has a better chance of winning 2022 title than teammate Daniel Suarez

Though both Trackhouse cars made it to the playoffs, Ross Chastain has a better shot at clinching the championship than Daniel Suarez. Suarez currently sits 12th in the playoffs standings with 2,029 points ahead of Austin Cindric, who is only two points behind him, meaning a simple mistake that will cost him points in the next two races and he’ll be out of the competition.

Ross Chastain sits eighth with 2,042 points, just one point ahead of Chase Elliott and two points behind Kyle Larson. If he can collect more points in the next two races, he’ll be in for the Round of 12, which is expected to kick off in Fall this year.

Edited by Anurag C