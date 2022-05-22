"I just got lazy" - Ross Chastain on suffering from dehydration after Friday's Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR's "Melon Man" Ross Chastain was among the Cup Series drivers who opened the Fort Worth, Texas racing weekend at Texas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 20, 2022. With the Cup Series races scheduled to kick off on Sunday, August 22, Chastain decided to get more track time by competing in the NASCAR Truck Series, Speedycash.com 220.

The Trackhouse driver drove the No.41 Chevrolet Silverado for Worldwide Express, starting in P14 but finishing in 12th after dropping to P15 on the second last restart, which eliminated him from the top-five finish he was hoping for.

In recent media interactions with Bob Pockrass, Chastain stated that he felt like a million bucks after receiving the IVs.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Ross Chastain says he is doing well today after needing to go to the care center because of dehydration following the Texas truck race Friday: Ross Chastain says he is doing well today after needing to go to the care center because of dehydration following the Texas truck race Friday: https://t.co/orXxqOBiV0

In another media interview, he was asked how he was doing after the incident. The No.1 responded by saying:

“I feel good. Odd deal. Looking back and trying to figure out what went wrong and why that happened with our AMR staff and our medical staff that travels with us. They know me, they see me every week. Even whenever I don’t see them, they are walking through the garage and watching us. They see us after crashes when we go to the care center, so as soon as we walked in Kevin’s like yeah man you are dehydrated. We were talking and then last night I got to thinking about my week and I think I just got lazy. ”

Despite not bagging the finish he would have liked to, Chastain was in good spirits after the race.

Ross Chastain ready to participate in NASCAR All-Star Race

After a long day, when Ross Chastain came out of his truck, his legs cramped up, and he decided to lie down to ease the feeling. However, reports that circulated stated that he had collapsed after he got out of his truck, allegations which he has since refuted.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Ross Chastain says it was dehydration that caused his legs to cramp and that is why he was on the ground after the race.



Got a couple of IVs and feels good for tomorrow. Ross Chastain says it was dehydration that caused his legs to cramp and that is why he was on the ground after the race.Got a couple of IVs and feels good for tomorrow. https://t.co/x4iGiufAen

After being diagnosed with dehydration, Chastain has confirmed that he is ready and steady for Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race. According to him, he is keeping close contact with his medical team, which has already given him the go-ahead to compete in the Cup Series race.

Ross Chastain will be lining up for Sunday’s event on P6, where he will be hoping to bag his third win of the season. With 13 races under our belts, NASCAR has recorded 11 winners, while two drivers, Ross Chastain and William Byron, have visited Victory Lane twice.

