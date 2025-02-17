Ross Chastain takes a pre-race picture with 1,000,000+ followed IG and social media star ‘The Rizzler’

Ross Chastain had a unique pre-race meet-up session ahead of the 2025 Daytona 500. The Trackhouse Racing driver met the young internet sensation, 'The Rizzler,' at the Daytona International Speedway during the rain delay and clicked a photo with him.

The Rizzler is a seven-year-old internet sensation who is renowned for his 'rizz' pose on social media. The TikTok and Instagram star has millions of followers on the two aforementioned platforms and is one of the most common faces these days on the internet.

As The Rizzler attended the recently concluded Daytona 500 race at the Daytona International Speedway, several renowned names within the NASCAR community met him, including Chastain of Trackhouse Racing. NASCAR, from its official X account, shared a photo of the #1 driver with 'The Rizzler' and left fans in a frenzy.

Here's the photo posted by NASCAR on the micro-blogging site X, formerly Twitter with the caption:

"Brought the Rizz to the race."

'The Rizzler' is a kid from New Jersey who shot to internet fame in 2023. His original name is Christian Joseph, and he is well known for his witty one-liners. He delivers the punchlines with a signature facial expression and makes it look 'cooler.'

As a result of his witty one-liners, the young generation crowd gave him the monicker "rizz," which is a short form of charisma. As rain delayed the Great American Race on Sunday, 'The Rizzler' grabbed most of the attention with his presence at the iconic racetrack.

Denny Hamlin's daughter met 'The Rizzler' at the Daytona 500

Christian Joseph, aka 'The Rizzler, ' not only met star drivers but also their children. The seven-year-old attended the Great American Race and met Denny Hamlin's eldest daughter, Taylor.

Taylor and Joseph met and posed for photos in the latter's iconic facial expression. Hamlin clinched a video on his phone and uploaded the story from his official Instagram account. Here's what he wrote in the caption:

"Taylor is starstruck @itstherealrizzler"

Here's the screenshot from Denny Hamlin's Instagram account:

Credit: Denny Hamlin on Instagram.

Despite putting in a brilliant performance in the 67th edition of the Great American Race, Denny Hamlin failed to finish the Daytona 500. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver was leading the pack on the very last lap. However, he made contact with Austin Cindric of Team Penske and saw his dream of winning four Daytona 500 wins shatter in front of his eyes.

William Byron overcame all odds to secure his second Daytona 500 title in a rain-delayed race. The Hendrick Motorsports driver won the 2024 Daytona 500 as well.

