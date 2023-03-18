Ross Chastain visits AdventHealth's Redmond facility for second successive season

The No. 1 AdventHealth Chevrolet is being driven by Ross Chastain this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The second race of the season for AdventHealth has special significance.

While the AdventHealth Chevrolet usually displays Chastian's name above the driver and passenger side doors, the passenger side will have a new name this weekend.

Thiago Guzman will join Ross Chastain in Atlanta. Guzman is a six-year-old hepatoblastoma cancer survivor who has had two liver transplants. Guzman experienced liver rejection following his first transplant, needing a second transplant in March 2022. Guzman will meet Chastain and attend the race with his family on Sunday.

Ross Chastain will visit AdventHealth's Redmond campus before proceeding to the track on Friday. The Alva, Florida native will meet with staff and patients. Chastain is returning to the Rome, Georgia area for the second year in a row.

Chastain stated:

"Getting the opportunity to visit the different AdventHealth facilities and meeting team members and patients is an incredible experience."

Ross Chastain is hoping to put up a solid performance for Guzman and AdventHealth. Chastain finished second in last year's spring Atlanta race after leading 42 laps. In October, the 30-year-old driver finished runner-up once more in Atlanta.

He continued:

"I like to think that its a good distraction and morale boost when I get the chance to visit. Our well being depends on all of the healthcare workers and their dedication to helping us feel better, and Friday morning is an opportunity to spend time with the people who dedicate their lives to help others."

Last weekend at Phoenix Raceway, Ross Chastain was on his way to a top-10 finish in overtime until Denny Hamlin collided with him and dropped him to 24th position. Despite finishing last, Chastain scored six stage points in the race.

In the first four races, he and William Byron collected 48 stage points each, ranking them for the highest among all drivers. Chastain is three points behind the top in the points standings.

NASCAR penalized Hamlin for making deliberate contact with Ross Chastain in Phoenix

During Monday's Actions Detrimental podcast, presented by Dirty Mo Media, Hamlin stated that the manoevre was deliberate as well as a form of retaliation for earlier run-ins the two drivers had on the track. The most recent incident occurred during the preseason Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, when Hamlin's No. 11 spun after colliding with Chastain's car.

Denny Hamlin was fined $50,000 and deducted 25 driver points by NASCAR on Wednesday for his deliberate collision with Ross Chastain late in Sunday's Cup Series race in Phoenix.

According to Elton Sawyer, NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition, that last lap collision between Hamlin and Chastain would've been considered a 'racing incident' had Hamlin not commented about the incident on his podcast.

