"Rowdy & Rebel": Kyle Busch welcomes new sponsor ahead of 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season

The latest news to break out of the Richard Childress Racing camp is Kyle Busch's new sponsor ahead of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The Las Vegas, Nevada native will be seen supported by Rebel Bourbon, a Bardstown, Kentucky-based brand owned by MGP Ingredients.

The whiskey brand has announced a multi-year partnership with Richard Childress' racing outfit, serving as the primary sponsor of the #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driven by Busch. The partnership includes Rebel Bourbon being named as the official bourbon brand of the team, along with multiple appearances throughout the season with Kyle Busch.

The 38-year-old driver reacted to the official announcement by his team on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Rowdy & Rebel"

Rowdy is a brand of energy drinks that Busch introduced, named after his popular nickname in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Rebel Bourbon's first appearance with RCR and Busch is expected at the spring event at Richmond Raceway in March this year. In his first season with his current team after a rather public breakup with Joe Gibbs Racing, Kyle Busch managed to visit victory lane three times last year.

Fans react to Kyle Busch's new NASCAR sponsor Rebel Bourbon

Fans on social media were equally ecstatic about the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion's partnership with Kentucky Straight Bourbon manufacturer Rebel Bourbon.

Here are some of the best reactions:

"I live in Kentucky, time to purchase some Rebel Bourbon"

"Great.. a sponsor name that reminds us of youth in a skillful racer who was known as the candyman ...excellent.. raw rock n roll.. may you can shine a lot in 24 Ace.. let's chase hard the third mug.. Rebel yell Rowdy rock n Roll"

"Can't wait for year 2 with RCR. Let's finish it off with a championship Rowdy!!!"

"Funny @JoeGibbsRacing said they find sponsors for Kyle Busch. Well RCR can."

"Being local to the Bardstown area, working for a company that works with LuxRow, and being a huge Kyle Busch fan, this is awesome."

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season will kick off with the exhibition-style Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, followed by the famed Daytona 500 next month, kicking off the regular points-paying season.