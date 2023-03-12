“Rowdy sure puts on a show”: Kyle Busch sends NASCAR fans into a frenzy after his incredible save in the final lap of Phoenix Xfinity race

Kyle Busch's last-lap heroics at the Xfinity race in Phoenix has left many fans awestruck. 'Rowdy', who was on course for a podium finish, when pulled off an insane save to finish the race in the top ten.

Busch, driving the #10 for Kaulig Racing, was involved in an intense battle with teammate Chandler Smith in the final few laps. With four laps to go, Busch was marginally ahead of Smith's #16 Chevrolet. However, it was Smith who took the white flag ahead of the veteran driver.

NASCAR Xfinity @NASCAR_Xfinity Rowdy never stopped driving that thing! Rowdy never stopped driving that thing! https://t.co/2RECTWwYXr

The #10 driver took the inside line for the final lap. Busch narrowly pipped Smith for third place when the rookie gathered momentum to counterattack. The two Chevies then had the slightest contact sending the #10 car sideways. The 37-year-old driver handled the car brilliantly drifting sideways. Busch then coasted alongside the barriers finishing the race in ninth position.

The Hollywood-esque save garnered appreciation from fans on social media. Here are a few reactions:

ShenShen#RCR#8 @KFB_RowdyN8tion 🏼🏌🏼‍♂️ @NASCAR_Xfinity Rowdy sure puts on a show, he goes balls to the wall🏼🏌🏼‍♂️

Dustin Albino @DustinAlbino Whoaaaa. Kaulig drivers Kyle Busch and Chandler Smith having at it on the final lap for third. Costed them both.



Smith fell to fifth; Busch ninth. Hell of a save by KFB.

AD24 @ATRD24 How the hell did Kyle Busch save that!

Busch definitely lit up the show, fighting for the podium having started from the rear end of the grid.

DJJ @DmanDJJ12 @NASCAR_Xfinity This was awesome best part of the whole race

Chandler Smith finished on the podium, continuing his strong run of form in his debut season. The #16 driver has finished in the top five in the last three races.

While the Kaulig Racing drivers were fighting for the third-place finish, 18-year-old Sammy Smith took his first Xfinity win. The rookie didn't put a foot wrong, taking the checkered flag ahead of Ryan Truex.

Kyle Busch credits Chevrolet for recent success

In the press conference on Friday, Kyle Busch credited Chevrolet for a strong start to the Cup series season. The manufacturer has won all three races until now with Busch adding to the success at Fontana.

Busch gave an amusing answer when he was asked about the manufacturer's progress:

"Yeah, it’s all the KFB effect.. everything right here. Got them all tuned into the right pages and we’re rolling."

The Richard Childress Racing driver was quick to direct the credit to Eric Warren, Chevrolet's Director of NASCAR programs. Busch thanked the team at the Chevrolet tech center as he added:

"But no seriously, I’m going to give a huge props to Eric Warren, his group, his team, and everybody at the Chevy Tech Center."

The #8 driver also added about his Truck Series team which switched to Chevrolet for the current season:

"They have been doing a really good job and a lot of stuff behind the scenes has kind of been happening. I’ve been in a little bit of that, especially on the truck side, with our guys at KBM [Kyle Busch Motorsports], but also some of the Cup stuff."

Kyle Busch currently stands eighth in the Cup series standings having qualified for the Playoffs.

