"Run Kyle Busch" - NASCAR fans lose faith in RCR after season-long struggles continue at Darlington

Fans were furious with Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch's P27 finish, just ahead of his teammate Austin Dillon, who finished 28th, at Darlington on Sunday.

Busch has been on a winless draught since June 4, 2023. That day, he won the Enjoy Illinois 300 at the World Wide Technology Raceway

Fans haven't been happy with the results. However, the egg of their wrath wasn't Busch himself. Instead, it was his team. Busch picked up three solid wins last year at Autoclub Speedway, Talladega, and the World Wide Technology Speedway, but the fans seemed convinced that the team was becoming “irrelevant.”

Furthermore, when Richard Childress Racing posted the race results of the number 8 and the number 3 teams, fans flooded the comments section with words that portrayed their lack of confidence in the Chevy team. Most of them were of the opinion that Kyle Busch needed to leave the team at the earliest.

On that very note, a fan commented:

“Holy hell this team is becoming irrelevant!!!”

Urging the veteran racer to exit the RCR garage, another fan wrote:

“Run @KyleBusch.”

A fan wrote:

"Yall need to be better!"

Another commented:

"I pray that Kyle finds a new ride soon."

A long-time Kyle Busch fan wrote:

"Sadly these are normal results at this point, got a 2x champ behind the wheel and the whole organization is a failure right now."

Another motorsport enthusiast added:

"@KyleBusch Youre on time to get away from this called “team.”"

Kyle Busch expresses his confusion with the NextGen car

A lot has changed since NASCAR brought out the NextGen car in 2022. Mostly, the difference is in how well the car responds and thus, the biggest challenge for several drivers has been finding the perfect aerodynamic balance while cruising at dare-devilish speeds on NASCAR's ovals. Unfortunately, Rowdy is one of them.

In an interview with NBC Sports at Darlington, Busch said:

“I feel like I’m fighting many more balance issues. And on top of fighting those balance issues by yourself, throw in the aero deficiencies that you have in traffic and now you’re just confused. You think that you’re going to expect it to do one thing, and it does something else and you lose a tenth of a second because you’re trying to garner that feel of what it is.”

However, he feels the number 8 team has done quite a respectable job over the past two weeks at Dover and Kansas. Referring to his respective fourth and eighth-place finishes at those two racetracks, Kyle Busch called his performance “a nice change of pace.”