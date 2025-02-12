“Running smooth as a Swiss watch”: IndyCar legend Helio Castroneves shares his first thoughts following first Daytona action

Helio Castroneves described his first experience of the Daytona 500 to Project 91. He acknowledged feeling nervous as a rookie behind the wheel of a stock car.

Castroneves, a four-time Indy 500 winner (2001, 2002, 2009, and 2021) is set to make his Daytona 500 debut and will be driving the #91 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing. The Brazilian drives the #06 part-time for Meyer Shank Racing in the IndyCar Series. After his first time practicing in the Trackhouse car ahead of the Daytona 500, he spoke to Project 91 and described his on-track experience.

"The car was basically running smooth like a Swiss watch. There was no issues at all. I didn't know how to get out of the garage. That's how rookie I am. Once we were out there, you know, those big American flags out there, it was able to give me a little direction of the wind and able to put a little bit of experience of over 20 years. A lot more to go, but we're getting there," Helio Castroneves said.

NASCAR introduced a new provisional rule that guarantees a starting position for "world-class drivers" like Castroneves. He will start 41st in the Daytona 500 if he fails to qualify the traditional ways. The OEP rule faced criticism with Tommy Baldwin calling it a joke (via the Door Bumper Clear podcast):

"I think it's a joke."

"You put a lot of effort into it and just to give a free spot to somebody that's never done this before... I mean it's good for the fans, right? It's like you said, it's [going to] bring a lot of eyes on but come on, man, we're creating participation trophies here," he added.

Only Mario Andretti and A.J. Foyt have won both the Indianapolis 500 and Daytona 500, and Helio Castroneves will hope to follow in their footsteps and make history this year.

IndyCar legend Helio Castroneves set to be honored with major Hall of Fame induction

Helio Castroneves, with a stellar IndyCar career since 2001, will be inducted into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame Class of 2025. He will be the sole inductee this year, celebrated at the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Dinner on May 22. Castroneves expressed immense gratitude and joy upon receiving the news, highlighting his cherished memories at IMS:

“I am so incredibly thankful to be inducted into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame. I was so surprised when I got the call and was immediately overjoyed with appreciation and awe. I have some of my best memories at IMS, it’s truly an honor to be selected to be a part of the Hall of Fame," Castroneves said via IndyCar.

In addition to his IndyCar success, Castroneves has six wins to his name in the Champ Car competition.

