RWR fights back against Jimmie Johnson-owned LMC, deems lawsuit “attempt to tarnish reputation”

Rick Ware Racing (RWR) responded to a lawsuit filed by Legacy Motor Club, co-owned by Jimmie Johnson, on Wednesday. Legacy Motor Club recently filed a lawsuit against Rick Ware Racing over a disputed charter sale agreement.

The two teams reached an agreement last month and acccording to RWR, their team is supposed to sell a charter to LMC. RWR believed the transfer was supposed to happen after the 2027 season, but Jimmie Johnson's LMC claims is was to happen in 2026.

Adam Stern, a reporter for Sports Business Journal, shared the news on his X:

"RickWareRacing is pushing back strongly against LEGACYMotorClub's claims in a new statement, saying that the lawsuit "distorts the actual facts and is a misguided attempt to tarnish our reputation."

The statement from RWR read:

"This lawsuit distorts the actual facts and is a misguided attempt to tarnish our reputation. RWR has negotiated in good faith and operated with the highest standards of integrity and professionalism. We are confident that the truth will prevail and look forward to swiftly resolving this matter through the proper legal channels."

Jimmie Johnson's team is seeking a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction to enforce the agreement. The lawsuit describes RWR as a team that is financially incapable of competing in the Cup Series which may have prompted them to sell the charter in the first place.

Jimmie Johnson’s LMC files a lawsuit against Rick Ware Racing for backing out of the 2026 charter sale

The lawsuit filed by Jimmie Johnson's LMC on Tuesday alleged that RWR is attempting to back out of a signed agreement to sell one of its NASCAR Cup Series charters. LMC aims to expand to three chartered cars by 2026, but this plan is now uncertain due to the dispute. The lawsuit was filed in a Charlotte court, with LMC seeking to enforce its rights and hold RWR to the deal. The court document (via Courthouse News Service) read:

"Despite having a binding deal in place, RWR wants to back out. It has told Legacy that it will not, under any circumstances, close the parties' transaction. Legacy has tried to talk sense into RWR, to no avail. Legacy's patience has run out. It now brings this suit to enforce its rights and hold RWR to its deal."

The dispute centers on RWR's alleged change of heart regarding the charter sale. Court documents indicate that RWR is refusing to honor the binding agreement, prompting LMC to take legal action. Charters are valuable assets in NASCAR, guaranteeing entries to all races and providing significant payouts. NASCAR limits teams to a maximum of three charters, but teams that had four before the new rule are exempt.

