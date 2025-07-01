RWR sale rumored to be a nine-figure deal, says NASCAR insider 

Rick Ware Racing (RWR) is all set for a takeover next season. Spire Motorsports founder TJ Puchyr is seeking to expand the two-car organization into a three-car team in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Several prices had been set on Rick Ware Racing’s Cup operation, all of which were worth nine figures. Per Associated Press, Cody Ware (son of team owner Rick Ware) will continue driving the No. 51 RWR entry under the deal, while retaining all its previous employees.

Recently, on the Door, Bumper, Clear podcast, veteran spotter for 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace, addressed the matter and said,

“I don't know the term length, but I know Cody (Ware) is supposed to stay on and drive. You're talking about building an empire, there were some big numbers getting thrown around in the garage in the rumor mill, north of nine figures.” (1:14:00 onwards)

As of today, RWR owns two charters, one of which they leased out to RFK Racing and the No. 60 car driven by Ryan Preece. RWR is also under a deal, leasing each of its charters for two years straight.

“I am bullish on wanting to build a three-car team,” Puchyr said in a statement. “I believe in the France family and the direction of the sport, and I want the rest of the shareholders and industry to know that I believe the charters are worth $75 million or more.”

For now, all eyes are on Chicago, which is expected to host the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race, The Grant Park 165. Scheduled for this coming Sunday, July 6, the 75-lap feature will be televised live on TNT Sports, 2 pm ET onwards. Fans can listen to exclusive radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio as well.

RWR files countersuit against Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR team

Owned by seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, Legacy Motor Club sued RWR for allegedly backing down from conducting the sale of a charter for the 2026 season, as promised earlier. However, RWR filed a countersuit stating that the deal was meant to kick off in 2027 and not in 2026.

Legacy Motor Club currently fields two full-time entries in the Cup Series: the No. 42 and the No. 43, driven by John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones, respectively. The team also fields a third, part-time car that Johnson is known to drive from time to time.

“If anybody deserves a pass it is Jimmie and if he wants to sit down and talk about it like men, I’d entertain the conversation,” Puchyr said about Johnson (via The Associated Press). “I don’t think Jimmie has all the facts, doesn’t understand the deal we had, and they tried to humiliate Rick publicly. We don’t do business that way.”

Rick Ware Racing isn’t one of the winningest teams in the garage yet, but Puchyr believes that it has what it takes to get there one day. However, it is going to take people, money, and time, all of which he is willing to invest.

