Ryan Blaney admits to “screwing up” in Las Vegas which ended Noah Gragson and Bubba Wallace’s race

Ryan Blaney owned up to the stage three multi-car wreck at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Team Penske driver said he "screwed up" and made a mistake, which affected the race of drivers like Noah Gragson and Bubba Wallace.

Driving the No. 12 Ford Mustang, Blaney ran out of room on the backstretch in a four-wide on lap 195. He made contact with the No. 4 (Gragson) before hitting the wall and collecting several drivers, forcing his early exit from the 267-lap contest.

Speaking about moving on from the mistake on Sunday, Ryan Blaney said (via Toby Christie on X):

"Yeah, I try to move on quick. It definitely stunk. I made a mistake. I cost that deal on the backstretch, pinching Noah (Gragson) and Bubba (Wallace) on the fence."

"It stings even more when you're the cost of it. It's like, 'Man, I screwed up there and ruined a couple of other guys' days, as well as my own,'" he added.

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion said he usually reflects on his performance the night after the race before moving on the following day.

"I try to get up and get over it like Monday morning. I'll think about it Sunday night and go through it, what I could've done differently better. But then Monday, it's like, 'Alright, next task. What do we got next and move on from there.' No use in dwelling on it as long as you learn from it, you can get over things quick," Blaney concluded.

While Ryan Blaney settled with a DNF right after the incident, Noah Gragson and Bubba Wallace continued. However, the two drivers couldn't complete all 267 laps, with Gragson finishing 31st and Wallace ending in 28th place.

The 35th-place finish at LVMS was the No. 12 driver's worst result five weeks into the 2025 season. He dropped three spots to seventh in the standings ahead of teammates Joey Logano (eight) and Austin Cindric (21st).

Blaney will shift his focus to the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, which is scheduled for March 23. The last time NASCAR visited the 1.5-mile track, in October 2024, he finished second.

"The f***ing 20": Ryan Blaney on Christopher Bell following the lap 195 wreck

Ryan Blaney blasted Christopher Bell for shoving him on lap 195 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. While the two didn't make contact on the backstretch, Blaney was forced into Noah Gragson on the inside and caused a multi-car wreck.

Frontstretch reporter Dalton Hopkins shared the Team Penske driver's radio message on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"'The f*****g 20 [Christopher Bell]. He just shoves me through the middle. Apparently, he doesn't have any regard for anybody. I don't know.' - Blaney."

As mentioned, the incident forced Ryan Blaney to retire from the Pennzoil 400. Christopher Bell, meanwhile, finished outside the top 10 in 12th, ending the No. 20 driver's three-race win streak.

Blaney's former team, Wood Brother Racing, won the Las Vegas race with Josh Berry driving the iconic No. 21 Ford.

