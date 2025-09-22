Ryan Blaney breaks down how Josh Berry sent chills down his spine as he chased a career-first New Hampshire victory

Ryan Blaney addressed his NASCAR Cup Series race win at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Speaking about it, the Team Penske driver revealed how Josh Berry, who finished the race in second place, sent chills down his spine as he was on his way to the victory lane.Blaney claimed the Mobil 1 301 win to secure his third win of the season. With this, he also qualified for the playoff round of 8. The Team Penske driver started his race from second place, behind teammate Joey Logano.Having started from second, Blaney improved to first place by the end of Stage 1, but dropped down to fourth place in Stage 2. However, the #12 driver flexed his muscle and powered past everyone to claim the race win.On his way to victory, Blaney received immense resistance from Josh Berry, the Wood Brothers Racing star. Berry, who led 10 laps, gave Blaney a run for his money, but failed to hold him off as the Team Penske man ended up being the winner.&quot;Just a huge effort by, honestly all of Team Penske and Wood Brothers. I thought our cars were really fast this weekend, and they brought great pace. So that's awesome preparation by everybody at the race shop,&quot; Blaney told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio after the race.&quot;21 car's (Josh Berry) fast at the end. Josh, he got me scared, I got loose bad at the end. Took everything I had to hold him back for as long as I could. But cool effort. Really appreciate everybody for pitching in and cool to win this one.&quot;After the first round of playoffs at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Ryan Blaney qualified for the next round, while William Byron and Kyle Larson look safe as they have +47 and +41 points to their names. Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, and Chase Briscoe are other drivers still alive in the playoffs.Josh Berry let his feelings known after losing New Hampshire victory to Ryan BlaneyWood Brothers Racing driver Josh Berry shared his thoughts after losing the Mobil 1 301 race to Ryan Blaney. Speaking to the media after the race, here's what Berry said:Josh Berry (21), driver Erik Jones (43) and driver Ryan Blaney (12) race three wide during the Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn&quot;It was definitely an awesome day. Hats off to Ryan at the end. All our cars were really strong, and Ryan did a great job there. I was honestly surprised I was able to keep him honest at the end. Just a shame to finish second, but after the last couple of weeks, it feels good. This is definitely what we're capable of, and hopefully we can keep it going.&quot;As Josh Berry did not win a race in the regular season, he is not in the playoffs. On the other hand, Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Tyler Reddick, and Bubba Wallace are at risk as they are below the playoff cutline.