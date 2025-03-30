Ryan Blaney breaks silence on engine troubles at Homestead and Phoenix 

Ryan Blaney has addressed the engine failures that disrupted his recent races at Phoenix Raceway and Homestead-Miami Speedway. Speaking in an interview shared by Bob Pockrass on X, Blaney explained that Roush Yates Engines and Team Penske believe the issues were separate and not part of a larger mechanical flaw.

The video was posted on NASCAR on FOX’s official account and featured Blaney discussing the setbacks. The caption read,

"Ryan Blaney on having engine issues at Phoenix and Homestead, how Roush Yates Engines (RYE) and Penske believe they are separate issues and whether he has to change anything behind the wheel: @NASCARONFOX"

In the clip, Blaney detailed the investigation into the failures. In his own words,

“We were all in discussions, what happened, what went wrong, what was the cause of it and we believe there were separate issues from Phoenix and Homestead.”

He added that the team had pinpointed the cause of the Phoenix failure and had a good idea of what happened in Miami. He is confident that corrective measures had been taken to prevent any such issues in the upcoming races.

Blaney’s 2025 season hasn’t been the best, with three DNFs in six races. He hasn’t won any races this season, with only two top-10 finishes and one top-five.

In his qualifying run for the Martinsville race, Blaney, driving the No. 12 Ford Mustang for Team Penske, took the 32nd starting position with a lap time of 20.019 seconds. This puts him in a difficult spot on the grid.

Wood Brothers Racing’s legacy at Martinsville and Ryan Blaney’s connection to the team

Wood Brothers Racing, celebrating its 75th anniversary, received a warm welcome upon its return to Martinsville Speedway.

Ryan Blaney also has a connection to Wood Brothers Racing, as he registered his first Cup Series victory with them in 2017 before moving to Team Penske. Blaney recalled this in a conversation with team CEO Eddie Wood, who reassured him that he would always be considered part of the Wood Brothers family.

“They’re just open-armed people,” Blaney said. “If you were working with them for a day or 30 years, you’re part of the Wood family.”

He praised the team’s adaptability and dedication to NASCAR.

Wood Brothers Racing continues to receive technical support from Team Penske, though team president Jon Wood remains adamant about their independence. After Berry’s Las Vegas win, he voiced frustration over the perception that Penske was solely responsible for their success.

“When we suck, it’s our fault, but when we do good, we had nothing to do with it,” Wood said. “It’s 100% Penske or something. … It’s our race team and our decision.”

Regarding Ryan Blaney, despite leading 148 laps to date, his average finishing position is 21.5. In terms of Martinsville, Team Penske has a strong track record at the short track, with 11 Cup Series victories, including previous wins by Blaney and teammate Joey Logano.

