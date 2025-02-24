Ryan Blaney breaks silence on his private chat with Carson Hocevar after Atlanta misery

Ryan Blaney was seen speaking privately with Carson Hocevar after the conclusion of the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The conversation revolved around Hocevar's bump on lap 234, which sent Blaney spinning into the corner and ruined his chances of victory late in the race. The Team Penske driver later explained that he told Hocevar to 'calm down' in certain moments and act smarter.

Blaney miraculously saved the spin on the apron at Atlanta, with no damage to his No. 12 Ford Mustang, after Hocevar pushed him while he was entering a corner. The Ford driver was quick to share his thoughts on the move made by the No. 77 Chevy of Hocevar.

"I told you, Timmy. The 77 [Hocevar]. Absolute Weapon," Ryan Blaney said on the radio. "He’s just a moron. He just runs right into the back of you. Has zero idea of where to bump somebody, where not to, he’s swiping across my bumper as he’s doing it. He just has no idea the whole race."

Upon the race's conclusion, the No. 12 driver was seen confronting Hocevar moments after the 22-year-old had a conversation with Ross Chastain. While the chat occurred without cameras around, Baney later explained what he had told the Chevy driver.

"Yeah, I mean I just said, 'Hey you got to calm down' I mean I told him a couple of moves that he made earlier in the race were really really sketchy, obviously, me getting spun. He should know better than to hit me in that spot. Like, you can’t just run into my bumper as I’m turning into the corner. Like, I’m gonna wreck. So, I just told him, ‘You got to calm down. You got a lot of talent, but you got to be a little bit easier in certain moments and be a little smarter,’" Ryan Blaney told Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic shared on X by Kelly Crandall.

Ryan Blaney ultimately salvaged a fourth-place finish despite the late-race setback, while Hocevar secured a strong second-place result in his No. 77 Delaware Life Chevrolet.

Kyle Busch also slammed Hocevar like Ryan Blaney

Ryan Blaney wasn’t the only veteran driver to take issue with Carson Hocevar’s aggressive racing at Atlanta. Kyle Busch, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, also had a heated reaction after an incident with Hocevar during Stage 1.

Busch, who has been searching for his first win since Gateway Motorsports Park in 2023, was aiming for a strong performance on the 1.54-mile oval. However, his race took a frustrating turn when Hocevar made contact with his car, causing him to lose multiple track positions. The move severely impacted Busch’s stage result, and he didn’t hold back his frustration over the radio.

"Go tell that 77 he’s done that same f***ing move ten times. I don’t care if I wreck the whole f***ing field, I’m over him. He’s a f***ing douchebag, I’m going to wreck his ass,” Busch said in frustration.

Expand Tweet

Busch’s reaction underscores the growing frustration among veteran drivers over Hocevar’s aggressive approach on the track. The next time these drivers meet on track will be at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, March 2, for the Echopark Texas Grand Prix, which is scheduled to start at 3:30 pm ET.

