Ryan Blaney calls out his “dumb decisions” after losing out to Penske teammate Joey Logano

Ryan Blaney was frustrated after finishing behind his Team Penske teammate Joey Logano in Sunday’s Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. Blaney admitted he made “dumb decisions” during the race that cost him a shot at the win, despite having one of the fastest cars in the field.

Blaney started the race from 24th but worked his way forward. By the end of Stage 2, he was inside the top 10 and finished eighth. He stayed in that group during the final stage and broke into the top 5 with about 80 laps remaining.

The final green flag pit cycle started on lap 211; however, the Penske driver waited until lap 222 to pit with the leading group under caution, which was brought out by an incident involving Jesse Love on the backstretch on lap 219.

With 30 laps to go, Ryan Blaney moved into second place behind Michael McDowell. On a restart at lap 258, Blaney had a chance to pass McDowell for the lead but chose not to take the outside lane—a line he had used successfully all day. This allowed Logano to get by Blaney and eventually take the race lead and the win.

Speaking after the race, Blaney didn’t hold back on himself. When asked what more he could have done to get the result he wanted, Blaney shared (via Speedway Digest):

“I don't know. The one time I didn't pick the outside, the 71 got the lead, and then I couldn't get it back. Just driver making dumb decisions and not doing his job. I appreciate the team. The #12 car was a fast car today. I just can't do anything right currently. Hopefully it will work itself out.”

This was Joey Logano’s first win of the 2025 season and his 37th victory overall in the Cup Series.

Ryan Blaney is now a Speedway co-owner of Sharon Speedway

Ryan Blaney has added a new role to his racing career. The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion is now a part-owner of Sharon Speedway, a dirt track located in Hartford Township, Ohio. The track has been a part of the Blaney family for years and is currently co-owned by Ryan's father, Dave Blaney, and businessman Will Thomas III.

Sharon Speedway first opened in 1929 and will celebrate its 96th season in 2025. Dave Blaney has owned the track since 2002, making this his 24th year as an owner. With Ryan now joining the group, the Blaneys will continue to strengthen their connection to the historic 3/8-mile dirt oval.

Ryan Blaney shared the news on X, as he wrote:

"Excited to be joining Sharon Speedway and my dad as a partial owner. This track has meant a lot to our family throughout the years. Looking forward to keeping the legacy in racing going.”

Blaney has enjoyed success at the track himself, with 40 wins: 38 in 410 Sprint cars and two in Big-Block Modifieds. Off the dirt, he’s currently seventh in the Cup Series standings with 313 points, trailing leader William Byron by 108. He will return to Cup Series racing on Sunday, May 11, at Kansas Speedway for the AdventHealth 400.

