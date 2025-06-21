Ryan Blaney chooses his winner between Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Carson Hocevar in a proposed charity boxing match

Ryan Blaney picked his winner in case Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Carson Hocevar went for a proposed charity boxing match. In a recent interview with Rubbin is Racing on X, the Team Penske driver said he would root for the HYAK Motorsports driver under such a scenario.

Blaney recently sat with the Rubbin is Racing podcast, where he discussed the proposed "rough and rowdy" charity match between Stenhouse Jr. and Hocevar. When asked to pick the winner from the match proposed by the HYAK Motorsports driver after back-to-back run-ins by Hocevar on him, here's what the #12 driver said:

"I'd take Ricky all day," Blaney said, terming Stenhouse Jr. as a no-nonsense guy. "I mean Hocevar's got the reach advantage, the guy's like six four. [But] He's [Stenhouse Jr.] a dense Mississippi boy, man. I mean he's a rough guy, rough and rowdy guy, like he could be your poster child."

Here's the video where Ryan Blaney discusses the charity match between Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Carson Hocevar:

The proposal for a charity boxing match between Stenhouse Jr. and Hocevar surfaced after the two drivers were involved in back-to-back racing incidents in Nashville and Mexico City.

In Nashville, Hocevar wrecked Stenhouse Jr.'s car during the race before eventually making amends with each other. However, it happened again in Mexico City, and this was when the HYAK Motorsports driver looked furious.

Stenhouse Jr., after losing his patience, confronted the Spire Motorsports driver on pit road, and heated words were exchanged between them. The confrontation also stirred up drama within the NASCAR community.

Ryan Blaney shared his verdict on Carson Hocevar: "Don't think he has to change"

In one of the recent interviews after the Nashville Cup Series race, Ryan Blaney stated that Carson Hocevar does not 'need to change' who he is. Speaking about this, here's what the Team Penske driver said about his Spire Motorsports counterpart:

"He's a young guy. All of us have been young. We've all been aggressive. Everyone has a heavy right foot when they get going -- and that's good. I think he's a very, very talented race car driver; he's one of the best guys out there. It's hard to teach speed. It's just he has to refine a little bit what he does. I don't think he has to change who he is, because this is what got him here." (Via Jeff Gluck on X.)

Here's Jeff Gluck's post on Ryan Blaney speaking on Carson Hocevar:

Carson Hocevar's aggressive driving style is lauded by many, but at the same time, he has gotten into trouble for wrecking other drivers during races, with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. being the latest testament.

