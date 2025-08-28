Ryan Blaney cites Joey Logano's 2023 exit despite 2022 championship title as proof of Cup playoffs uncertainty 

Ryan Blaney is heading into the 2025 playoffs with just days remaining till the first race of the Round of 16 kicks off at Darlington Raceway. The former NASCAR Cup Series champion now has a shot to bag his second titular win.The journey to the top will require him to go through the 10-race postseason. Anything could go wrong. On that note, Blaney weighed in on the unpredictability of the playoffs.Recalling how his teammate Joey Logano got ousted from contention back in 2023, the Hartford, Ohio, native said,“Somebody who maybe people don't expect to move on does or wins, and I think that maybe somebody who people would think might make a deep playoff run could have couple bad races and the next thing you know, you're out. It happened to Joey (Logano) in 2023, won the championship, had a couple bad races, got wrecked at Bristol, and out Round of 16...that can happen to anybody. So you just try to control your own fate.”Days ahead of the Cook Out Southern 500, the first race of the playoffs, Blaney sits fourth in the driver standings with two wins to his name. He also owns 10 top-fives and 14 top-10s with 496 laps led and an average finish of 15.308.Blaney’s next race will be held at Darlington Raceway, the historic, egg-shaped oval located in Darlington, South Carolina, founded in 1950. Scheduled for Sunday, August 31, the 367-lap event will stream live on USA (6 pm ET) with radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.Ryan Blaney reveals his post-retirement plans, says he will do something “completely different”Several drivers, like Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kevin Harvick, joined the broadcast booth following their retirements. However, Ryan Blaney will not follow in their footsteps. Speaking on a recent episode of the Team Blaney podcast, the 31-year-old driver detailed his post-retirement plans.“I enjoy doing them. I try to only do, kind of like max three a year, because they are fun, whether they're Truck races, Xfinity races,” said Ryan Blaney. “guy. It's a cool perspective. It's neat that I can give my little piece of driver perspective every now and then for those races.&quot;&quot;I wouldn't see myself doing them when I'm done (racing). It's just something that I have fun doing it, a handful of times a year at most. And when I'm done, I'm going to go find something completely different and off the reservation to do,” he added.That being said, Ryan Blaney is just 31, so he is probably not going to retire anytime soon. The Mustang maestro is currently in his eighth season driving for Team Penske and his 10th full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series.