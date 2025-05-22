Ryan Blaney cites racing strength on oval tracks, echoing Brad Keselowski's Roval stance

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney was recently featured in an interview with NASCAR analyst Steven Taranto. During the interaction, Blaney shared his thoughts on the 2012 Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski's views on returning to the All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Ad

The Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver shared his "personal opinion," claiming the track has only one point-paying race on the oval and believes "that's a miss" for the sport. He explained:

"A great racetrack. It's on some of the best racing. So it would make sense to me if we were to revert back to that, make this a season race, and probably get rid of a race like the roval or something like that." [00:20]

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following the same, Ryan Blaney was questioned about Keselowski's take, and the Team Penske driver mentioned he "agrees with a lot" of what the RFK driver said. Blaney recalled when he was asked about his take on changing the All-Star Race to a points-paying race. Blaney mentioned he "could go either way, like, as long as we're going there, in some regard."

While talking about the Charlotte Motor Speedway, the #12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver claimed:

Ad

"As far as the Charlotte race, whether it's two ovals or still keep it like we are. I think, you know, the oval puts on such a good show nowadays that, you know, it's hard to not want another oval race there. Another oval puts on a good show as well. But, yeah, I mean, I'm biased; I run better at The Oval than I do at the roval personally. So maybe they could go outside with Brad on that one. And I will be on his theme." [00:24]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ryan Blaney has three starts at the North Wilkesboro Speedway and has two solid finishes, but has yet to secure a win. In the 2025 NASCAR All-Star race, the former Cup Series champion finished in P16. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell won the one-million-dollar prize pool.

"I feel like it's special": Ryan Blaney gave a candid answer to whether NASCAR should host a points-paying race at North Wilkesboro

Ahead of the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney spoke with Frontstretch Media and shared his take on whether the event should become a point-paying race.

Ad

Blaney has prior experience competing at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. He has clinched one top-five and one top-ten finish at the 0.625-mile track. Following the same, he recalled his memories and gave a subtle answer:

"I know people have been talking about wanting to make it a points race, um, and me, I could—I'm cool with it either way, you know. If you want to put it on the schedule for a points race, great. If you want to keep it this that's awesome too. Um, as long as we're going here, you know, I feel like it's special." [04:14 onwards]

Ad

Ryan Blaney ranks fifth on the Cup Series points table with 362 points to his name. He has secured six top-ten and five top-five finishes with one pole position at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 12 starts this season. However, Blaney remains the only Team Penske driver to secure his spot in the playoffs and to win a race this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.