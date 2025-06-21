Ryan Blaney downplays In-Season challenge seeding ahead of Pocono race weekend

Ryan Blaney let his feelings known about the upcoming NASCAR In-Season challenge at Atlanta. Speaking about the new challenge, the Team Penske driver stated that he wasn't overly concerned about the seeding, seemingly downplaying its importance ahead of the Pocono race weekend.

Blaney recently sat with Mike Bagley and Pete Pistone of the SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and addressed the upcoming NASCAR In-Season Challenge. Speaking about it, the #22 driver stated that he wasn't "really thinking" about it, and the seeding of the competition.

"Michigan weekend, I wasn't really thinking about it, this last weekend in Mexico, I wasn't really thinking about it until like last night," Blaney said. "I saw like NASCAR insights or whatever does that like put up a seeding as of right now and get where everyone finished, and where they be seeded you know, finish well to try it."

"I mean I don't really think the seeding thing is a huge deal, especially when you go to Atlanta. The first race, I mean, anything can happen there, unless you're maybe like first or second seed, I don't know if it'll really matter much for Atlanta being in the first race but yeah, I think definitely be more aware of it this weekend," the Penske driver further added. (0:37-1:18)

The 2025 season is going to be the first time NASCAR will hold the In-Season challenge, where the drivers will compete for a $1 million prize purse. A total of 32 full-time Cup drivers will participate in the tournament, as Shane Van Gisbergen, Cole Custer, Riley Herbst, and Cody Ware failed to make the cut.

Atlanta Motor Speedway, Chicago Street Course, Sonoma Raceway, Dover Motor Speedway, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway will host the races alongside hosting regular Cup Series races in the upcoming weekends.

Ryan Blaney lauded NASCAR's effort of introducing new format to make sport more exciting

Ryan Blaney recently shared his thoughts about the upcoming NASCAR In-Season challenge starting at Atlanta and applauded the sanctioning body's efforts to make the sport more exciting. Speaking about this, here's what he said in the recently published Rubbin is Racing podcast:

Ryan Blaney (12) leads during the Cracker Barrel 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway - Source: Imagn

“I think it’s been really well received by the drivers and everybody. It’s been genius because now you have drivers who compete every weekend, but you’re also competing for something else, like being the best guy who can market the sport and draw more eyes, or new eyes, to it.”

Ryan Blaney is one of the competitors in the NASCAR In-Season Challenge, but his seeding is yet to be disclosed. The Team Penske driver, who finished runner-up last season, will compete in the NASCAR playoffs after he qualified by winning the Nashville Cup race.

