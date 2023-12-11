Ryan Blaney draws “a lot of similarities” between NASCAR and NFL’s junior ranks

In a recent interview, reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney pointed out that there are many similarities between NASCAR and NFL’ junior ranks. Both NASCAR and NFL are highly popular sporting events in the US and have created and managed the infrastructure where young racers or athletes can prove themselves to make it to the big stage.

During an appearance on ‘Bussin' With The Boys’ podcast, Ryan Blaney discussed the process for athletes to advance in NASCAR and how it is similar and different to the premier football series, the NFL.

“I feel like the steps are a little bit different. There are a lot of similarities… Like we have little league, like there is local tiny… I started when I was like nine, so like go-karts all those stuff that’s just like a little league kid getting going. T ball or something. So, there are different steps you take as you are getting older. I’d say like our AAA or AA is like Trucks or Xfinity Series and then you hope you get noticed and you make it up to the big leagues. You know, like the Cup Series.”

In NASCAR, it started with the local Kart and midget series, then late model and other national series before getting into NASCAR’s three-national series (Truck Series, Xfinity Series and Cup Series).

Ryan Blaney will have a Kevin Harvick’s spotter during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season

Former NASCAR driver and retired Kevin Harvick’s long-time spotter Tim Fedewa will serve as the spotter of Blaney’s #12 Team Penske Ford next season. Blaney’s former spotter Josh Williams plans haven't been revealed yet but he is likely to spot for Zane Smith at Spire Motorsports in 2024.

“Tim Fedewa (Kevin Harvick’s spotter) will spot for Ryan Blaney in 2024, the team has confirmed. Blaney former spotter Josh Williams plans haven’t been confirmed but he spotted for Zane Smith this year in trucks so that would be a likely landing spot for him over at Spire,”

Catch Ryan Blaney and the #12 Team Penske Ford in action when the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season kicks-off in February at Daytona International Speedway.