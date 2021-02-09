Ryan Blaney draws the pole for the Busch Clash at Daytona 

The Busch Clash at Daytona will feature Ryan Blaney and Alex Bowman starting on the front row for the special event on Tuesday at Daytona International Speedway. The race on the Daytona Road Course will kick off the 2021 NASCAR season and Speedweeks at Daytona.

The Busch Clash will be held on the Daytona Road Course for the first time. It will have no bearing on the Feb. 14 Daytona 500. The Busch Clash could be a preview, however, of the second NASCAR Cup Series race of the season, which will also be held on the Daytona Road Course.

Blaney has four career victories in the No. 12 Penske Racing Ford. He won one race and finished ninth in points last year. Bowman has two career victories. He won one race and finished sixth in points last year for Hendrick Motorsports.

The traditional Busch Clash was held on the 2.5-mile oval at Daytona. This year's Busch Clash, however, will be on the 14-turn, 3.6-mile road course which recently hosted the Rolex 24.

Who is the favorite for the Busch Clash at Daytona?

Chase Elliott, who will start seventh, will be the overwhelming favorite for the Busch Clash. Elliott, the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion, has won the last four Cup races on road courses, including two last season. He won the first Cup race on the Daytona Road Course last August. Blaney finished 31st on the Daytona Road Course last year, while Bowman finished 12th.

Erik Jones won last year's Busch Clash. Seven active drivers have won the Busch Clash. Three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick each have three Busch Clash wins.

Chase Elliott in the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling 235 at Daytona.

The starting lineup for the Busch Clash was determined by random draw on Facebook Live. The crew chiefs from each team picked numbered cans of Busch beer, with each can featuring a numbered starting spot.

The Busch Clash will begin at 7 p.m. EST on FOX.

Starting lineup for the Busch Clash at Daytona

1 Ryan Blaney — No. 12 Penske Racing Ford

2 Alex Bowman — No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3 Denny Hamlin — No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4 Brad Keselowski — No. 2 Penske Racing Ford

5 William Byron — No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6 Tyle Reddick — No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

7 Chase Elliott — No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8 Cole Custer — No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet

9 Erik Jones — No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet

10 Joey Logano — No. 22 Penske Racing Ford

11 Ryan Newman — No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

12 Matt DiBenedetto — No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

13 Chris Buescher — No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

14 Ty Dillon — No. 23XI Racing Toyota

15 Kurt Busch — No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

16 Kyle Busch — No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

17 Kevin Harvick — No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

18 Martin Truex Jr. — No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

19 Austin Dillon — No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

20 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — No. 47 JTG-Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

21 Aric Almirola — No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

