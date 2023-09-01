Ryan Blaney elaborates on “huge” direction with NASCAR’s NextGen car’s safety after his severe crash at Daytona

Team Penske's Ryan Blaney's outing at Daytona International Speedway last Sunday ended in a way any driver would not want to. The Coke Zero Sugar 400 marked the finale of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series regular season, with drivers outside the top 16 pushing the absolute limits to qualify for the postseason.

Ryan Blaney did not depend on his performance at the tri-oval to make the cut. He, however, was pushing for a good result, just like any driver would. Late in the race, a push by Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs sent the #12 Ford Mustang driver into a wiggle. It then converted into 'The Big One' as cars pilled into each other.

Blaney was seen hitting the outside wall of the tri-oval head-on at over 190mph. The 29-year-old driver acknowledged it as the hardest hit of his career by far. It was also among the five hardest crashes in the 2023 season in terms of G-forces on impact.

Ryan Blaney has since then been deemed fit to race and has not had any post-accident complications. This is a testament to NASCAR's continuous improvements to the Next Gen Cup car. Blaney himself elaborated on the same in an interview with FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass, saying:

"I think the front clip updates definitely helped me. Obviously hitting the SAFER barrier wall was positive but I think the front clip updates were huge. I feel like if those weren't in, and we wrecked at Daytona, it would've been a lot worse for sure."

The seventh generation NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen car is an example of how to evolve a racecar continuously while in the middle of a season. Being in action for only its second year now, the new concept still has a long way to go in terms of speed, race-ability as well as safety.

Ryan Blaney elaborates on wearing a mouthpiece that allows NASCAR to analyze data from a wreck

Ryan Blaney was confirmed to have worn the mouthpiece which allows NASCAR to track and analyze data in the case of a wreck. The #12 Ford Mustang driver has been using the piece for the complete year as he elaborated in an interview with Bob Pockrass.

There are still developments to be made for the device to become more comfortable for the driver to use during the complete race, as Blaney elaborated:

"I've worn it most of the year. We have worked with Wake Forest on getting that thing fitting good to where it's comfortable for me to wear it the whole race, and it is helpful."

Watch Ryan Blaney race in the postseason opener at Darlington Raceway this Sunday.