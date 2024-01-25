Ryan Blaney elaborates on his “next goal” as a champion heading into 2024 NASCAR Cup season

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney is all set to kick off his title defending season at Team Penske with the iconic Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2023. Going into the 2024 season, Blaney sets his goals for the season.

Being a Cup champion also comes with a lot of responsibilities and brings expectations for the entire season. But what excites Blaney is little rewards like new ‘Champion’ patch that has been tailored onto his 2024 racing uniform.

Speaking to Bob Pockrass, Ryan Blaney said that he has been looking to see the champion tag on his racing ever since the NASCAR awards show in Nashville. Even after winning a NASCAR title, Blaney’s approach hasn't changed as he wants to earn a second champion tag on his racing suit.

“After the banquet and stuff like that, that was my next thing. I was looking forward to was the suit and the patch, and it's nice to have it there. Now I have to find out how I can get a 2X on there or X2 or whatever they do there two times. So we'll see. That's the next goal,” Blaney said in an interview with Pockrass.

Ryan Blaney won three races in his championship season, qualifying for the final 4 for the first time, and eventually being crowned champion with second place results at the season-finale Phoenix race.

Ryan Blaney reveals where he will place the Cup championship trophy

The #12 Team Penske Ford driver revealed that the Bill France Cup trophy is currently in his office but his dad Dave Blaney is planning on creating a customized case for it.

Ryan Blaney keeps all his K&N, Cup, and Xfinity trophies in a separate case that was built by his father. Ryan wants to replicate the same case for the championship trophy.

“It's in my office at the race shop right now. Dad's going to build me a case for, that's his next project. He built me a really neat case for all of my first NASCAR wins, like K&N, Xfinity, Cup. And it's a really neat case. And so he's kind of want to do the same thing for the championship trophy. So he's working on it right now. So it's going to stay in my office at the shop until he's done with it,” Blaney said.