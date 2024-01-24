Ryan Blaney "excited to make his own entries" after inheriting NASCAR Cup champion's journal from teammate Joey Logano

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney is a driver heading into the 2024 season with a singular goal. While a significant championship charge came in the second half of the season, Blaney never looked like one of the favorites to clinch the ultimate prize during the initial stages of the season.

However, proving his naysayers wrong and keeping the championship trophy within Roger Penske's Cup Series racing outfit, Blaney seems to be cherishing the rewards of being crowned the champion as well.

One of the traditions started by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson back in 2011 was the champion's journal, which is a book each year's champion hands to the next after writing something in it. The key to the journal's special status lies within the secrecy of what is written, which no champion is allowed to divulge.

After receiving the journal from 2022 champion and teammate Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney elaborated on his plans with the same and told NBC Sports:

"I sat down and just read it all as soon as I got it. It's just neat to see everybody's little entries and what they say because everyone's a little different. It was cool. Seeing all the champions in there, Jimmie (Johnson) and Tony (Stewart) and all those guys, it's just neat. I'm excited to make my own entries."

Fans can witness Ryan Blaney take on the challenge of the 2024 Cup Series season as the year kicks off with the famed Daytona 500 next month.

Ryan Blaney's plans on getting a "2X" on his NASCAR suit

One of the key differences after a driver clinches his first NASCAR Cup Series trophy is the addition of the "Champion" monicker to his race suit. Ryan Blaney, being the 2023 Cup Series champ, recently elaborated on how that feels as a driver while also divulging his future plans for the same.

He elaborated in an interview with Bob Pockrass:

"I was pumped for the logo. You put your suit on in the mirror every race day morning and you see it. It’s just a nice reminder to yourself personally. Now I need to find a way to get the 2X or whatever the heck they put, an X2 or whatever."

In typical fashion, a driver can never be satisfied with winning just one race or just one championship. It remains to be seen if the #12 Ford Mustang driver can defend his crown in the 2024 season.