Ryan Blaney expresses frustration after being asked too many Ross Chastain questions post-Bristol race

Reigning champion Ryan Blaney wasn't too keen to engage in discussions about Ross Chastain with the media.

While Blaney has many friends in the sport, including the likes of Bubba Wallace, the Team Penske driver doesn't see eye-to-eye with Trackhouse Racing star Ross Chastain. Troubles started between the two during last season's championship race in Phoenix.

While it was Blaney's crowning moment, the 30-year-old wasn't particularly pleased with race-winner Ross Chastain's antics throughout the event. It was followed up when, during the 2024 Cup Series campaign's third race in Las Vegas, a battle sparked once again between the pair, with the two entering a war of words post-race.

Adding to the situation, Blaney made contact with Ross Chastain once again during the recent Food City 500 race at Bristol Motor Speedway. To get around Blaney, Ross put his bumper to him. That wiggled the 12 car out of the groove, then the two made contact again as Chastain made the pass.

Following the race, Blaney was once again queried by the media about his situation with Chastain. However, the Team Penske driver, who had a lackluster outing at the short-track in Bristol, was in no mood to engage. He told Frontstretch:

"I’m tired of you asking me Ross questions. No thanks."

Ryan Blaney finished the race on 16th position, one behind Ross Chastain.

Ryan Blaney expresses annoyance over Bristol track issues

The Team Penske driver had kicked off his title defence in an emphatic fashion. The 30-year-old, after four races, was first in the drivers' standings, display impeccable consistency. A Busch Light Pole victory ahead of the Food City 500 race in Bristol boosted Blaney's odds of sealing a playoff berth after only five races.

However, the night didn't belong to the Ohio native. An unimpressive 16th-place finish brought an end to his recent top 5 streak, pushing Ryan Blaney down by three places to fourth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

Speaking to Frontstretch after the race, Blaney expressed frustration over the track issues that had plagued the racing weekend for many drivers due to a lack of tire control in Bristol. Blaney said:

"I didn’t have fun. (You) can't run 50 laps unless you blow a tire. I can’t believe there wasn’t an accident. Everybody blew a tire there before the last pit stop. Literally 2 by 2, you’re creeping around there quarter throttle, saving your tires, just don’t know when you want to go or not. "