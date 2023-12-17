Ryan Blaney gets down on one knee and pops the question to girlfriend Gianna Tulio

In a year already marked by triumphs, NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney has added a personal victory to his list by proposing to his girlfriend of three years, Gianna Tulio.

2023 keeps getting better for Blaney. The 29-year-old Team Penske driver won the NASCAR Cup Series championship earlier this year, and he has now popped the question to his girlfriend Gianna Tulio.

Blaney and Tulio shared the joyous news on social media on (Saturday) 16 December, posting a heartwarming picture from the state of Washington. The Team Penske driver took a knee on 12 December 2023 to ask Tulio the question, aligning the date with his car number, No. 12, for Team Penske.

Tulio said yes and shared an image of the moment on Instagram with the caption "12-12-23 I said yes to my forever". The 25-year-old model and now Ryan Blaney's fiancé, started dating him in July of 2020. She is the winner of Miss Hooters International 2021.

Check out Tulio and Blaney's post below:

Blaney, on the other hand, has been a part of Team Penske since the early days of his racing career. The Ohio native climbed through the team's ranks before making a move to the Penske-associated Wood Brothers Racing.

Blaney returned to Team Penske in 2018. He has amassed a total of 10 victories in NASCAR's top flight so far, with the Phoenix race in November 2023, where he finished second, being his crowning moment.

Fans react to Ryan Blaney proposing Gianna Tulio

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the 2023 Cup Series champion going down on one knee to his girlfriend. One user commented:

"Can't wait to get my invite to the wedding!"

Expand Tweet

Some users continued with the "12" trend. One commented:

"Wonder if they will get married on 12/12/24?"

Expand Tweet

Another fan said:

"Did they head straight to Mendar's to save 12% on everything afterward?"

Expand Tweet

"I like numbers" commented another user.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan reactions to Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio's special moment:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet