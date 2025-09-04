Ryan Blaney gives his candid reason for valuing Coca-Cola 600 over the prestigious Daytona 500 in NASCAR’s crown jewel races

Ryan Blaney shared his ranking on the NASCAR crown jewel races, and states why he ranked the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway above the Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway. Speaking about this in a recent interview, the Team Penske driver revealed that he ranked the races from hardest to easiest on the basis of two categories — man and machine.Blaney sat with Mike Bagley and Pete Pistone of the SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, where he discussed the crown jewel races in NASCAR and how grueling they can be for a driver. Speaking about this, here's what he said in the interview:&quot;To me personally there's four crown jewels and I know a lot of people that won't agree with that. Daytona, Darlington, Coke 600, and Indy. I put Indy in there, and this has always been in my mind. That's what it is. To me, it's second, to me I feel like it's Coke 600, Darlington, Daytona, and Indy. That's kind of my list. That's just my personal ranking of races, and my opinion.&quot;&quot;I don't know it's just such a cool race [Coca-Cola 600] and a lot of things can happen. A lot of these races are hard to win, I mean every single of it. But for me personally going through it as a driver, I look at what is the physical and mental demands of these certain races, and Darlington is up there like really physical and really mental to get through that night, and how difficult is it to win,&quot; Ryan Blaney further added.The Coca-Cola 600 takes place at the Charlotte Motor Speedway and is run for 600 miles and the race has three stages. It is is regarded as the longest race in the NASCAR Cup Series calendar in terms of distance. The Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway is also one of the longest races, but in terms of duration.Daytona 500, on the other hand, is the most prestigious of all in NASCAR. Takes place at the Daytona International Speedway, near Daytona Beach, Florida, it is the inaugural race of the season. The Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is another renowned race in the Cup Series.Ryan Blaney hailed Team Penske amid tough start to 2025 Cup seasonRyan Blaney praised his team, Team Penske, despite the tough start to their 2025 Cup Series season. Speaking about this, here's what the #12 driver said:NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (12 - Source: Imagn“I was happy with how we were communicating and operating as a team. And that’s the main thing I look for. And are our cars fast - and they were before we had those issues so our team didn’t let it rub them the wrong way, and we just kept going along with our business and doing the best job we could each week.&quot; (Via GPFans)Ryan Blaney had a tough start to his 2025 Cup Series campaign as the Team Penske driver finished the COTA race in 19th place, Phoenix race in 28th place, Las Vegas race in 35th, and the Homestead-Miami race in 36th place. Thanks to the victory in Nashville, he qualified for the playoffs.