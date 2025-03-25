Ryan Blaney gives his hilarious analogy to IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin’s heated exchange with Devlin DeFranceso

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney reacted to the heated argument between Scott McLaughlin and Devlin DeFrancesco at the Thermal Club IndyCar race. The NASCAR driver uploaded a meme template of the words exchanged by the IndyCar duo and shared a hilarious analogy about the same on social media platform X.

Ryan Blaney decided to chip in and add to the memes going on about the fight by uploading a picture on X and sharing a hilarious analogy. The Team Penske driver took an extract from the heated conversation between the IndyCar driver and pasted it on a picture of McLaughlin and DeFrancesco arguing. It read,

“You’re so stupid”

The caption of the post then detailed how Scott McLaughlin uses the same extract while playing golf with him. Ryan Blaney’s tweet read,

“@smclaughlin93 when I don’t give him a 2 foot gimmie in our 🏌🏻‍♂️ match Thursday…”

Ryan Blaney and Scott McLaughlin have been good friends since the Kiwi driver moved to the US in 2021 to race in IndyCar for Team Penske. Blaney married his longtime girlfriend Gianna Tulioin in December of 2024 and invited McLaughlin and his wife Karly to the same.

Many NASCAR drivers reacted to Ryan Blaney’s analogy for Scott McLaughlin and Devlin DeFrancesco's argument as Bubba Wallace commented,

“🤌🏾🤌🏾🤌🏾”

The 2025 Pennzoil 400 winner Josh Berry reacted with a GiF of Adam Sandler.

Scott McLaughlin had a disappointing qualifying at Thermal and started P25 with Devlin DeFrancesco right behind him. Going into Turn 15 on the warmup lap, the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver dive-bombed the inside of #3 Team Penske, and with McLaughlin not expecting anyone on his inside turned into the corner, and was sent spinning off the track.

While Devlin DeFrancesco was penalized by race officials via a drive-through penalty, Scott McLaughlin went to see the RLL driver after the race ended, which led to a heated argument between the duo.

Ryan Blaney expressed the desire to attempt the Double with Scott McLaughlin

Kyle Larson attempted the double (Coca-Cola 600 and Indy 500) in 2024 with Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney expressing the desire to do the same in 2025. However, the #12 Ford driver suggested he’d want Team Penske's IndyCar driver to race in the Coca-Cola 600 as well.

“I think it’s really special if you get to do The Double...There’s rumors of Kyle Busch doing it here soon. I think it’s really great. I’m trying to start a petition, I don’t know if say this or not, but me and Scott McLaughlin doing The Double. I don’t think that’s ever been done,” said Blaney (via USA Today)

Scott McLaughlin has also been spotted at multiple NASCAR race weekends, showing support for the #12 Team Penske Ford.

