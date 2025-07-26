Ryan Blaney gives a straightforward take on Denny Hamlin’s stature in NASCAR: “His skill level is off the charts”

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney was recently featured in an interview with Frontstretch Media reporter Daniel McFadin ahead of the crown jewel event this Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. During the interaction, the duo talked about Blaney's take on Denny Hamlin's stature in the Cup Series.

The #12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver has been competing in the Cup Series for the past 12 years and has secured one championship title in 2023. Additionally, he has amassed 14 wins, 88 top-five, and 158 top-ten finishes with 11 pole positions in 363 starts in his career. However, he has has had some tough luck so far this season as he has secured only one win.

On the other hand, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has secured four wins this season. Reflecting on Hamlin's skill set, Ryan Blaney told the media (via YouTube):

"I feel like he's I look at him every weekend. Like he's one of the guys I watch pretty much every single weekend in practice of just comparing myself to speedwise like um just because I I know he's going to be there at some point of the race. So um I think he's very highly regarded. Um his skill level is off the charts and um he's proven that for a long time." [05:04]

Ryan Blaney ranks seventh in the Cup Series points table with 576 points to his credit. Additionally, he has secured one win, nine top-ten finishes, and seven top-five finishes with one pole position in 21 starts this season.

Former Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney called out "Mickey Mouse" criticism of NASCAR champions over playoff titles

Recently, Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney gave his verdict on the playoff criticism from fans, referring to drivers as "Mickey Mouse" champions who won the title under the current format.

Following the same, the 2023 Cup Series champion shut down the claims and told the media:

"What kind of bugs me a little bit is the people that are so diehard on, like, 'If you won a championship in this format that we have now, oh, it's a Micky Mouse championship and it doesn't matter. It doesn't count.' It's like, man, everyone has the same opportunity as the guy who won it. This isn't the full season points. Like everyone always talks about like, 'Oh, this guy, he would have won the full season points.' Like, well, that's great. But we haven't used that format in 20 years."

Ryan Blaney won his maiden Cup Series championship in 2023 under the current playoff format. Since then, he has won four races in the new playoff format, with three coming last year, and closely missed out on his second championship title. Additionally, he became the first driver to win the championship title without winning the season finale race at Phoenix Raceway.

