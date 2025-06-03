Ryan Blaney happy to "kick everyone's ass", days after Team Penske's Indy 500 cheating scandal

Ryan Blaney shared his thoughts on winning a race for the first time this season, days after Team Penske's Indy controversy. The team owned by Roger Penske, which has operations in NASCAR as well as IndyCar, found itself in a big pool of controversy ahead of the Indy 500.

Ahead of the qualifying session for the 500, two Penske cars were deemed illegal and faced cheating allegations. This came less than a year after Penske's team was in the middle of another cheating allegation controversy. Because of this, Penske took some serious action and fired a number of top ranking executives from his organization, including Tim Cindric, the father of Austin Cindric.

But a week after the Indy 500 controversy, Ryan Blaney brought joy to the Penske organization as he won at Nashville. And after his win, the 2023 Cup champion was asked what it felt like to move on from the controversy with the organization and prove that what happened in IndyCar, had no bearing or relation to the team's NASCAR operation.

"I hated it for those folks over there last week at Indy, and for those guys have to go through that, and the people that got let go were really prominent figures in the company, and it definitely stunk. But, on our side, we just focused on kind of what we were doing and RP told us all things happen, and we've done things about them and we're going to move forward. I mean we had to hear all week that Penske cars are bad because the IndyCar guys got caught and that's why we were bad at Charlotte and then we come here tonight and kick everyone's ass," Ryan Blaney said via CupScene. [7:10]

The #12 driver claimed he was excited to talk to his boss, Roger Penske considering it'd been 'a tough couple weeks' for him. Blaney looked forward to sharing 'some joy' with Penske after his win at Nashville.

Ryan Blaney happy with Team Penske getting over its early-season slump

With Joey Logano getting his win at Texas, Austin Cindric at Talladega, and Josh Berry at Las Vegas, it was only Ryan Blaney who hadn't won from Team Penske. But even Blaney entered the winning group at Nashville, because of which he believed Team Penske can take things up a notch.

Speaking about this in his media address post Nashville, Blaney said that all four Penske cars being winners in 2025 is 'huge'.

"For the last couple years, we've struggled a little bit kind of getting going before the summer months and, we figured it out come the fall and things like that or late summer. But I thought we just fired off this year with tons of speed, and was really proud of their efforts over the winter for that and carrying over what we accomplished at the end of last year, and bringing it bigger and better at the start of this year. So it's great to have everybody with a win and everybody locked in there and hopefully we can just continue to rack it up," Ryan Blaney claimed. [4:50]

He added that "it's nice" that all the teams have speed and are working in sync. Blaney claimed that it is 'tough' to get four teams communicating on a great level.

Currently, he added that all four Penske teams are playing off of each other.

