Ryan Blaney hoping to fulfil a “dream come true” achievement with Roger Penske at Indianapolis

Ryan Blaney recently became a winner in the NASCAR Cup Series with Team Penske and said winning and celebrating at Indianapolis, especially with Roger Penske, would be a &quot;dream come true.&quot; In an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, he discussed the importance of “kissing the bricks” with Roger Penske.He earned his first NASCAR Cup Series Championship in 2023, which was the second for Team Penske. Since 2021, Blaney's career accomplishments include multiple wins in a single year and a celebrated victory at the Coca-Cola 600 in 2023 to snap a lengthy winless streak, qualifying for the playoffs, and qualifying for the Championship 4 in 2023 and 2024.Blaney has been extremely steady, posting 14 or more top-10 finishes each season since 2017 and leading thousands of laps. He has also achieved unique accomplishments such as winning at Iowa Speedway in 2024 and becoming the only driver to win there in all three of NASCAR's national series. He's also won truly iconic races at places like Pocono Raceway, Talladega Superspeedway, and Martinsville Speedway.&quot;I can't wait. We had a great run there last year and that would be like, that's a childhood thing that I wanted to do. And especially ever since I was kissing the bricks. And now, ever since I've raced for Roger, is being able to kiss the bricks with Roger. That would be like a dream come true. That would be nothing cooler than that. So hopefully we can do it for him this weekend and be able to fulfill that dream,&quot; said Blaney on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.Ryan Blaney recently addressed criticism from NASCAR fans who label championships won under the current playoff format as &quot;Mickey Mouse&quot; titles, implying they are less significant.Ryan Blaney calls out “Mickey Mouse” criticism of NASCAR champions, arguing Playoff titles are the standardAs the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Blaney firmly rejected this notion, emphasizing that the playoff system is necessary to fairly crown a champion. He highlighted that all drivers start the season with an equal opportunity to win the championship, so complaints about legitimacy are uncalled for.&quot;What kind of bugs me a little bit is the people that are so diehard on, like, 'If you won a championship in this format that we have now, oh, it's a Micky Mouse championship and it doesn't matter. It doesn't count.' It's like, man, everyone has the same opportunity as the guy who won it. This isn't the full season points. Like everyone always talks about like, 'Oh, this guy, he would have won the full season points.' Like, well, that's great. But we haven't used that format in 20 years,&quot; Blaney told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.Blaney also tackled comparisons to the old full-season points format, pointing out that such debates are irrelevant since NASCAR has not used that system since 2003.