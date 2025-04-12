Ryan Blaney opens up on meeting Donald Trump at White House

Ryan Blaney has opened up about meeting US President Donald Trump. He called it a “cool experience” and said he couldn’t turn down the “opportunity” to meet the leader of the country.

Ryan Blaney is the #12 driver for the iconic NASCAR team, Team Penske. The winner of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series championship is one of the few drivers to secure victories across all three national series at the same track. He has over 342 races in the Cup Series, marking his experience and consistency for him to be able to continue a dominant career.

In 2024, he defended his title strongly while finishing second in the standings behind his teammate, Joey Logano. His win at Martinsville Speedway allowed him to secure a Championship 4 slot in the 2024 season. His previous season ended with three wins, 12 top-fives, and 18 top-ten finishes.

Both he and his fellow winner from Team Penske, Joey Logano, recently met the US President at the Oval Office. Team Penske owner Roger Penske, NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps, and Josef Newgarden were there for the event to honor Logano’s win in the 2024 season.

Blaney, after meeting the President, said (via Dustin Long on X):

"It was a cool experience, you know, to be able to celebrate, thanks to these accomplishments, you know, for my championship and Joey's and Joseph's Indy 500s, the sports car guys with the 24 hours. It was nice to get invited, you know, and be able to go and, you know, I would put it up there. It's like you couldn't turn down the opportunity, right? You get to go to the place and meet the person that's running your country and no matter who's in there, like, you're going to take that opportunity"

"So it was a fun day. It was really neat to just walk around and see the ins and outs and see the Oval Office, I think, was one of the neatest things for me. It's like, this is the place where no matter who's in there, this is their office, you know, and that was just really cool to see," he added.

Ryan Blaney is ranked seventh in the standings with 236 points in the current season after eight races. He has secured a singular pole with two top-five finishes and three top-ten finishes. With an average finish of 18.13, Blaney has led a total of 148 laps. It has still been a mixed season for the Team Penske driver, with three DNFs already.

Ryan Blaney gets honest about Darlington’s ‘tough’ mental challenge

Ryan Blaney emphasizes the intense mental fortitude required to race at Darlington Raceway, known as "The Lady in Black" and "The Track Too Tough to Tame." Unlike other tracks where drivers can find a rhythm, Darlington demands unwavering concentration every lap. Blaney likens the mental strain to a constant battle, focusing on maintaining speed while avoiding the wall.

“It is a tough place. I think it’s one of the toughest places we go, more mentally than anything for me. How do you stay in it for that long? I feel like the mental mush that your brain is in after leaving that race is pretty high, because your concentration level is at 110 percent the whole time. At some places, you can get in these zones of like a relaxation mode to an extent of getting in your flow and doing things… but I feel like every lap (at Darlington) is just a battle to try to find speed and not find the fence," Ryan Blaney said (via Racer).

Ryan Blaney compares Darlington to Homestead-Miami Speedway, noting that both tracks encourage drivers to run close to the wall. However, Darlington's narrower track width makes it more challenging to navigate, increasing the difficulty of running the fence.

