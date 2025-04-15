Ryan Blaney praises Team Penske crew for a ‘solid weekend’ at Bristol

Ryan Blaney has praised his team's crew after a commendable result at Bristol this weekend. The 31-year-old driver finished fifth at the Food City 500 race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The race results were marked by effective strategies and execution by the pit crews.

Blaney praised his team Penske's crew and everyone involved in the positive performance in the race. He also posted a paragraph expressing that they took a risk of running long there expecting a caution, but ultimately had to pit and make all the ground up. He ended by saying that overall, it was a solid weekend.

"Solid weekend for the 12-Crew. Thank you to all of our partners and everyone back at the shop," Blaney wrote on X.

This is Blaney's second consecutive top-five finish after finishing fifth at Darlington. Despite facing challenges throughout the race, like physical exhaustion and poor tire performance, Blaney was happy with the speed of the car and looked forward to coming back in a few weeks.

"Really good to have a race where we finish where we should, the last two weeks have been good of running with this group, having the speed in our cars and taking a little break and looking forward to getting back here in a couple of weeks," Ryan Blaney said after the race via Fox Sports.

Blaney is currently ranked sixth in the 2025 season of the NASCAR Cup Series, with 275 points to his name. With consistent and improved performances, Blaney and his team aim to build on the momentum in upcoming races. The team continues to improve its strategies and performance and show what they are capable of.

Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano meet Donald Trump

The Team Penske teammates Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano visited President Donald Trump at the White House earlier this month. The NASCAR superstars were full of gratitude for getting this opportunity. Roger Penske took his team to meet the President after their great success last season across NASCAR and IndyCar.

"It's special that we had the opportunity; Our sport allows us to experience something that not many people will ever get to do. So yeah, I cherish that memory," Joey Logano said after the visit (Daily Express US)

"It was nice to get invited, you know, and be able to go and, you know, I would have put it up there. It's like you couldn't turn down the opportunity, right? You get to go to the place and meet the person that's running your country, and no matter who's in there, like, you're going to take that opportunity," Ryan Blaney said after the visit.

Both Blaney and Logano have delivered impressive performances in the NASCAR Cup Series this season, with Blaney ranked sixth and Logano ranked ninth.

