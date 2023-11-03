Ryan Blaney praises his team's "remarkable execution" going into NASCAR Cup Series showdown at Phoenix Raceway

Ryan Blaney heads into the championship weekend with the momentum under his wings. The #12 Team Penske Ford team has recovered from its mid-season slump, putting Blaney in prime position to claim his maiden NASCAR Cup Series.

Blaney sneaked into the playoffs with his win at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and without grabbing much attention in the regular season. He slogged through the summer slump and won two races in the playoffs to reach the season finale as a title contender.

The #12 Penske team seems to have turned on the afterburners late in the playoff run. Ryan Blaney is coming off a terrific Round of 8, where he has secured a sixth, second, and first-place finish. Blaney is immensely proud of his team for putting together the performances under playoff pressure.

"I think what we've been doing the last three weeks, we're plenty capable of winning the championship. The execution we've had has been pretty remarkable," Blaney said on Media Day. "I feel like we had the best speed and best races out of anybody in the round of eight. You just hope to keep doing that. Our group can."

"Our group is definitely firing on all cylinders right now. Proud of them for that, for sure," he added.

After finally securing a spot in the championship four for the first time in his Cup Series career, Ryan Blaney is a title favorite given his impressive track record at Phoenix Raceway.

The #12 Ford driver has four straight top-five finishes at the one-mile track. He finished second earlier in the spring race and was second behind his title-winning teammate Joey Logano in the fall race last season.

Riding the wave of momentum, Blaney will hope to get the dub this weekend to hoist the Bill France Trophy this Sunday, November 5.

Ryan Blaney reflects on his "special" Martinsville victory

Xfinity 500 winner Ryan Blaney

Prior to the penultimate race at Martinsville Speedway last weekend, Ryan Blaney was barely above the cutoff line.

Veterans Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. were chasing him for the final spot at the half-mile oval in Virginia. But the #12 driver put on a masterful drive to claim his first win on the historic track and book a spot in the championship race.

Speaking in an interview with ESPN, Ryan Blaney cherished the special victory as he said:

"It was special for multiple reasons. I grew up not too far from there, in High Point, North Carolina. As a kid I went there with my dad (former Cup Series driver Dave Blaney) all the time."

"And I drove for the Wood Brothers for a few years, who are based right there, around the corner in Stuart, Virginia. I have been so close so many times there, to finally get that win, that grandfather clock, and punch a ticket to the last four. That's dream stuff," he added.