Ryan Blaney has “PTSD right now” given the current run of results according to NASCAR Insider

NASCAR Insider Jamie Little described Ryan Blaney as someone with "PTSD" following the NASCAR driver's four-week struggle. Blaney hasn't finished in the top 10 since crossing the line fourth at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the second race of the 2025 season.

Ad

In the last three races, Ryan Blaney, driver of the No. 12 Ford Mustang for Team Penske, had consecutive DNFs, including engine failures at the Phoenix and Homestead-Miami tracks. The other DNF stemmed from a multi-car wreck on lap 195 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Speaking about the No.12 team's on-track troubles, Jamie Little said (via PRN):

"He's [Ryan Blaney] got PTSD right now with these things happening. I mean, you look at his results... 19th, 28th, 35th, 36th the last four weeks."

Ad

Trending

Fellow NASCAR Insider Chris Knight weighed in on the fiasco early in the season. He pointed out that the engine problems are affecting No. 12 only and not the rest of the Team Penske drivers.

"Is that concerning that he's had two engine problems in the last three races?" Knight said. "And it's not happening to anybody on the Team Penske organization. It's happening to Ryan Blaney [...] It's so rare to have an engine problem in the Cup Series as it is. But to have one two of the last three weeks is just mind-blowing to me."

Ad

Little agreed and said the engine issue doesn't always happen with units from Roush-Yates, Ford's official NASCAR engine builder.

"Yeah, especially for Roush-Yates, right? You just don't see that," she stated.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite a disappointing four-week run, Ryan Blaney still sits in 10th place in the standings ahead of teammates Joey Logano and Austin Cindric. The Penske driver will gear up for the next race weekend at Martinsville Speedway, a track he won at last year (fall race).

Ryan Blaney shared his thoughts on Martinsville race on Sunday

Ryan Blaney expects a better racing product in the upcoming race at Martinsville Speedway thanks to Goodyear's soft tires. He believes massive blowouts won't concern him, considering Martinsville is a slow track, which could save him from yet another DNF.

Ad

The No.12 Team Penske driver said (via Speedway):

"Winning there is nice and getting your clock. I've been fortunate to win there a couple times."

He added:

"The soft tire has been good, and I think it's helped. I think we can continue to be aggressive on it because that's the place to be most aggressive with tyres. It's the slowest track, and you don't have to worry about massive blowouts at high speeds, so I think goodyear has continued to work their way softer, which is a good thing."

Ad

Ryan Blaney driving the No. 12 Ford Mustang at Homestead-Miami Speedway - Source: Imagn

Fans can tune in to the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway on FS1 on March 30 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback