Ryan Blaney pushes hard for Iowa Speedway repave citing need for improved banking

Ryan Blaney continues to push for a full repave with the same asphalt at Iowa after a partial repavement last season. The Team Penske driver argued that the new asphalt aged well and that the 0.875-mile oval short track should 'push it up', possibly creating a third lane within a year or two.The Iowa Speedway was repaved at the bottom two lane corners, but the straightaways were left untouched with old pavement dating back to 2006. During a recent appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Blaney described the track's progressive banking as &quot;perfect&quot; and urged a complete resurfacing to match it.&quot;I would repave the whole thing. I think you kind of have to. That place, if they keep the progressive banking that it has, I think it's perfect,&quot; Ryan Blaney said.&quot;For some reason, that place seems to have a little bit bigger steps in the progressive banking as you go up than other racetracks that I've seen have it. And so it allows you to really run up. And I think we would just continue to push it up and up and up and it would be like old Iowa where you were running everywhere,&quot; he added.Blaney also noted that the new asphalt aged well and said the surface could support an extra racing lane within a year or two.In 2024, a few NASCAR drivers said the uneven surface harmed racing after the partial repayment. Some warned the partial patch would limit groove options.&quot;In my mind, you either leave it or you pave the whole thing. … And they went with the third choice,&quot; Ryan Blaney said last season (via Sports Business Journal).Notably, the 31-year-old driver won the inaugural Cup race at Iowa after leading 201 of 350 laps last year.What are Ryan Blaney's odds at Watkins Glen?Ryan Blaney is ranked seventh in the 2025 NASCAR Cup standings ahead of the upcoming race at Watkins Glen. Blaney, who is in his tenth full-time season with Team Penske, scored his first win of the year at Nashville in July. The 2023 series-winner has had three top-10 finishes in nine starts at Watkins Glen.In 2023, Blaney climbed through the field from 23rd to finish 9th, but his race ended abruptly last season. He crashed on the opening lap after getting tangled near the Bus Stop and could not finish the 90-lap 2024 Go Bowling at The Glen.Blaney has also had multiple mechanical failures this season. He suffered two engine blowups at Phoenix and Homestead-Miami. Another crash at Las Vegas led him to three straight DNFs early in the season. He also struggled with overheating and collapsed several times after exiting the car due to a failed cooling suit at Pocono Raceway.