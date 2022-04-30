"I don’t dig into that stuff" - Ryan Blaney put on the spot by interview question on Kyle Busch's NASCAR future

Ryan Blaney of Team Penske appears to have a promising career ahead of him.

Apart from racing, Blaney is slowly getting into broadcasting, where he has been appearing regularly on Fox’s Xfinity coverage. He also appeared as a guest on NASCAR Race Hub and has done a pretty good job in that sector.

His chances of taking that path after his retirement are high. However, he recently found himself in a tight spot during a NASCAR Race Hub show when a question about Kyle Busch's racing future was posed to him.

While trying to dodge the question, Blaney responded by saying:

"You never know how things are going, right. Me, I mean, personally, I don’t dig into that stuff. I mean that is you guy’s job."

He hilariously added:

"Hey, I’m just a guest on this show guys."

The question came after Kyle Busch surprised his fans last weekend in Talladega when he was asked about his future with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Many were wondering if he was getting antsy after losing his primary sponsors, M&M. However, according to Kyle, that doesn’t scare him.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Kyle Busch often has answered cryptically about his future, saying Saturday he isn’t getting antsy about not having a firm deal with sponsorship for next season. He doesn’t think there likely would be a place for him anywhere else if JGR doesn’t finalize a deal. Kyle Busch often has answered cryptically about his future, saying Saturday he isn’t getting antsy about not having a firm deal with sponsorship for next season. He doesn’t think there likely would be a place for him anywhere else if JGR doesn’t finalize a deal. https://t.co/yUFlVedy1i

Ryan Blaney talks about Kyle Busch's sponsorship situation

Though Blaney stated that he doesn’t dig too much, he said that Busch was sad that M&M were parting ways with him after being together for so long. The No.12 driver also showered the veteran driver with praise, stating that he is one of the best drivers in NASCAR’s history.

On second thought concerning Kyle’s future, Ryan Blaney said maybe they have settled it and he hasn’t announced it to the public. Judging by how the young driver conducts his business behind the booth, we can clearly tell he will be following in Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s footsteps.

At the moment, Ryan Blaney is also doing great in his racing career, ranking among the top drivers in the Cup Series table with 347 points. Though he has not yet secured any wins.

Last weekend, he entered the track as the favorite driver and posted an 11th finish after a start at the 22nd position. Ryan Blaney went ahead and posted on Twitter that he thought he had a decent shot at winning.

He will be heading to Dover, Delaware, this weekend to try to earn his first win of the season.

Edited by Adam Dickson