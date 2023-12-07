Ryan Blaney reacts to "big difference" as NASCAR tests different aero packages for short-track racing

Ryan Blaney has shared his insights on the tweaks made to the NASCAR Next Gen car for short-track racing.

Six drivers, including the reigning NASCAR Cup Series Champion Ryan Blaney, took the car for a drive in a two-day NASCAR Cup Series short-track test session at the Phoenix Raceway. Following the test drive, Blaney delved into the car's performance.

Speaking to journalist Cole Cusumano, the 29-year-old Team Penske driver emphasized the changes made to the aerodynamics of the car. Comparing his experience in the test drive to those from a month ago, he said:

"Yeah, big difference. We unloaded exactly how we were here in fall. You know, with this car, (we) ran a couple hours on it. And the different splitter? Big difference."

The Cup Series champion emphasized the impact of the adjustments on the car's downforce.

"Massive with the way it drives," said Blaney. "I mean, so much downforce taken off of it. It was big. First laps I had I was like 'man this thing drives way different'."

Other participants included former Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell, RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher, Legacy Motor Club’s Erik Jones, and Spire Motorsports’ Corey LaJoie.

Ryan Blaney emphasizes massive front splitter changes; Erik Jones impressed with the tire

The driver of the Team Penske No. 12 Ford Mustang further talked about the specific changes made to the car. Shedding light on the alterations to the front splitter, he said:

"The simple diffuser wasn't as big of a change as the splitter. But it was still something to feel."

"I think that was the first run after the lunch. It drove hugely, which it should. I mean there's some massive aero loss when you do that," he added.

Expressing optimism around the ongoing changes to the vehicle, Ryan Blaney added:

"But yeah that front splitter was a huge change. Hopefully we can continue tweaking on it a little bit, I think we'll get a little better."

Meanwhile, Legacy driver Erik Jones offered a different viewpoint. Emphasizing the changes made around the tire, he said:

"The tire stuff was really good. I’ll be learning a lot with that beginning of the day. Probably it’s going to apply to a lot of places and we’ll see how durability does with the tire that we tried today that everybody kind of liked tomorrow."