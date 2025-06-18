Ryan Blaney recaps Mexico City race: From battling rain to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit experience

Ryan Blaney discussed his recent outing at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez during Mexico City's NASCAR Cup Series race, the Viva Mexico 250. This was NASCAR's first race weekend outside the United States in over two decades, and for the Xfinity Series, it was the first time since 2008.

Blaney, racing for his full-time team, Team Penske, alongside Austin Cindric and Joey Logano, started his race from 18th place after an underwhelming qualifying on Saturday. However, the #12 driver improved significantly in Stage 1 as he finished in second place.

Ryan Blaney continued his momentum in Stage 2 with a fourth-place finish, but lost out hugely in the final stage as he crossed the finish line in 14th, ahead of Ryan Preece and behind AJ Allmendinger. Even though his race did not turn out to be successful, he mentioned that he "enjoyed" his outing in Mexico.

"I had a good time down in Mexico really," Blaney said in a recent interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on X. "We got into Thursday afternoon and you know was on track Friday, Saturday, Sunday. I thought it was great, the whole experience like, you get go there a couple of months ago. Kind to get to meet the lads, see the racetracks, this was something that was around."

"You know, I really enjoyed it. I'd like to learn a new track, I like the challenge of you know, it was raining at the very start of the race, when we were at the track when it was wet at all, so that was kind of a fun. The thing is everyone learning together and I don't think we made a big fool of ourselves and I think we all did a pretty good job," he added. (0:01-0:44)

Shane van Gisbergen of Trackhouse Racing claimed the victory ahead of Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott to secure his playoff berth. The #88 driver delivered a thumping performance as he started the race from pole, led 60 out of 100 laps, and finished the race with over 16 seconds of advantage.

Ryan Blaney opens up about his pre-race ritual

Prior to any race, Ryan Blaney follows ritual, where he carries out actions such as getting in the car, tightening his seat belts in a similar way, before every race. The Team Penske driver opened up about it in an exclusive interview with Hypebeast:

Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Wurth Ford, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez - Source: Getty

“I think the only pre-race ritual I follow is routine. I get in the car the same way every time. Getting all of the belts on in the same way every race. It feels weird if I do it in a different way, so that’s a ritual that I maintain."

Currently, Ryan Blaney is in seventh place in the Drivers' Championship with 466 points after 16 races. He has racked up a win (at Nashville), six top-5s, seven top-10s, and a pole. His average start position has been 15.75, and his average finish position has been 17.375.

