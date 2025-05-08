Ryan Blaney reveals what ‘fans want to see more’ in NASCAR’s ‘Full Speed’ docuseries

Ryan Blaney thinks that watching races on weekends is simply not enough for the modern fans of NASCAR. They want more out of their favourite sport, the former Cup Series champion explained while speaking with Mike Bagley and Todd Gordon of SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Blaney’s comments came in light of NASCAR’s most-watched docuseries, “NASCAR: Full Speed.” The series made its official debut last year in January, leaving fans eager for more. The good news is that Season 2 of the show premiered on May 7 and is now available to watch only on Netflix.

An average NASCAR enthusiast never gets to see the amount of work that goes into each race. So, according to Blaney, NASCAR: Full Speed is the perfect way to elevate the experience.

“It's what people really want to see,” said the Ford icon. “It's kind of evolving, like, you can't just pull your sport on TV anymore, and that's it. The fans want to see some more. I think that's a unique thing, is showing them the behind-the-scenes.” (0:45)

This year, the series featured the wives and fiancées of drivers like Daniel Suárez, Joey Logano, Harrison Burton, Chase Briscoe, Christopher Bell, and, of course, Ryan Blaney.

“You really get to know these drivers as the multi-dimension people who they are,” John Dahl, NASCAR’s senior vice president of content, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the drivers are gearing up for their upcoming races at Kansas Motor Speedway this coming weekend. Since opening its doors back in 2001, this 1.5-mile tri-oval intermediate speedway has been hosting a variety of racing series, including NASCAR, IndyCar, and the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Ryan Blaney gets called out by $300 million NASCAR Hall of Famer

NASCAR Hall of Famer and two-time Xfinity Series champion, Dale Earnhardt Jr., reflected on how Ryan Blaney performed last week at Texas Motor Speedway. Earnhardt’s comments were in light of Blaney’s lane choice that ultimately kept him from bagging his maiden win of the 2025 season.

Detailing the same on the fan-favorite, Dale Jr. Download podcast, the NASCAR legend who is worth $300M (according to Celebrity Net Worth), said (as quoted by Yardbarker),

“Ryan Blaney choosing the second row on the inside instead of starting next to [Kyle] Larson late in the race. And he got out and said, ‘Yeah, I messed up.’ The only type of driver that I see make that move and I go, ‘Oh, okay,’ is a guy like (Ross) Chastain. I know that he’s probably thinking, ‘I’m f***ing going three-wide here. But Blaney is not that guy.”

Ryan Blaney was left with a P3 finish, which by itself is quite impressive. However, that is not going to put him in the playoffs. Blaney remains the only Penske driver who has not qualified for the postseason as of now.

11 races into the season, the native of Hartford Township, Ohio, sits seventh in the driver standings with 313 points to his name. His next race is the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. Fans can watch the race on Fox Sports 1, 3 pm ET onwards, or listen to live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

