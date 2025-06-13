Ryan Blaney reveals his one non-negotiable when racing Daniel Suarez in Mexico City

Ryan Blaney has revealed his 'only rule' going into the Mexico City race, and it's to not 'wreck the hometown guy', Daniel Suarez. The Viva Mexico 250 is the first Cup Series race outside the U.S. since 1958 and marks a special homecoming weekend for Suarez.

Blaney looks to rebound from a dismal 32nd-place finish at Michigan International Speedway, after previously winning at Nashville. With the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit being a road course, it provides a clean slate for drivers looking to reset, and Trackhouse Racing's Suarez is the hometown favorite.

Notably, Suarez secured his first Cup Series win on a road course at Sonoma Raceway, but his recent outings have left his fans wanting more. Driving the No.99 Ford, the Mexican driver is yet to record a win this season. He currently ranks at the lower end of the totem pole after suffering four DNFs across 15 starts. His teammate Ross Chastain winning the Charlotte race only adds to his misgivings.

However, it seems Suarez won't need to worry about being taken out on home turf. In an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR radio, Ryan Blaney cautioned about enduring the wrath of Mexican fans if he were to wreck Suarez.

"Do not by any circumstances, wreck Daniels Suarez this weekend. That is the only rule that I have because I would get just booed out of the stadium. You couldn't get to the bus fast enough. Do not wreck the hometown guy, the national driver," he said.

"So Daniel, I'm gonna be an easy pass if you're around me if you're listening and you don't have to worry about me dive bombing you and taking a chance because I don't want that heat on me of being hated by a whole country if I spin you out," he added.

Ryan Blaney currently ranks seventh in the Driver's standings with 427 points, while Daniel Suarez hangs further back at 28th with 254 points.

Ryan Blaney comments about mindset change after Nashville win

Ryan Blaney had a torrid start to the 2025 season after suffering five DNFs caused by mechanical issues and on-track incidents. As a respite to his misfortunes, the Team Penske driver found success in the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway after holding off a charging Carson Hocevar. He'd led a dominant 139 out of 300 laps to mark his maiden win of the season.

Reflecting upon the breakthrough win, Blaney shared if it had any impact on his mindset, saying,

"Is there a mindset change when you win and you get locked in? I've never really believed that. I've always, to me at least and our group, it's just we prepare every week like you're trying to win the race, whether you've won one, zero or five it's the same thing."

With the Nashville win, Ryan Blaney became the final Penske driver to qualify for the playoffs. His teammate Joey Logano won at Texas Motor Speedway, while Austin Cindric took the top step at Talladega Superspeedway.

