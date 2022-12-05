Ryan Blaney reveals plans to defeat Chase Elliott and become NASCAR Cup Series' Most Popular Driver

Ryan Blaney barely missed out on the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Most Popular Driver Award this year. He, however, revealed his plans to win this honor and defeat his competitor Chase Elliott next season during the NASCAR Awards show at the Music City Center in Nashville.

A few weeks ago, Blaney jokingly posted ad campaign videos on social media attacking Elliott for some silly things to gain support for himself, but it didn’t work as the latter won the Most Popular Driver Award for the fifth time in a row.

NASCAR @NASCAR



has a plan to win Most Popular Driver. Don't worry, folks ... @Blaney has a plan to win Most Popular Driver. Don't worry, folks ... @Blaney has a plan to win Most Popular Driver. 😂 https://t.co/cIdiXlSIIm

When the show host asked how he could adjust next year to win Most Popular Driver over Elliott, Blaney jokingly said he would redo the voting system first and then stop voting in Georgia.

Blaney said:

“Well, you got to redo the whole system. Oh, Boy. And you got to not allow voting in Georgia. Them. So, if we can get those two things, we might have a shot. I have no idea. I got to talk to Ben Kennedy somewhere, I guess. I don't know.”

Ryan Blaney is looking to perform better next season than in the 2022 season

Without a win during the 36-race campaign, Ryan Blaney, the driver of #12 Team Penske is looking forward to making next season better than the 2022 season. Blaney revealed that he and his crew chief Jonathan Hassler made a list of a couple of things where they want to get better and need improvement.

Blaney said:

“I make a list at the end of the year. OK, what did we do well? What did we struggle with? And like what are your goals to get better? What do you really want to improve? Me and (crew chief) Jonathan (Hassler) sat down last week and went through our list of notes, and like where do we want to get better and improve at, and what did we do well and can still build off of?”

He continued:

“That stuff to me is always really helpful. You look back on the year, and you’re like, ‘Well, we screwed up in this situation. Let’s jot that down and let’s try to figure out a different way. If that comes up again, let’s change it.’"

Ryan Blaney will be seen in action next year in the NASCAR Cup Series in the preseason race Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum.

Poll : 0 votes