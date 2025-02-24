Ryan Blaney rips ‘moron’ Carson Hocevar after Atlanta chaos: “He has zero idea where to bump”

Ryan Blaney pulled no punches on his sophomore rival Carson Hocevar, whose hard racing came at the expense of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion's misery. Blaney was the polesitter and ran fourth at the Atlanta Motor Speedway when the #77 Chevy driver bumped his #12 Ford Mustang.

The Team Penske driver tried his best to prevent a spin and the following caution but his efforts were rendered useless, with flat tires waiting to be changed. It enraged the Ohio native and he didn't hold back from slamming his rival.

"I told you, Timmy. The 77. Absolute Weapon," Blaney said on his radio via Jeff Gluck.

Ryan Blaney then said that Hocevar had 'zero' idea about how the superspeedway race was panning, presumably after witnessing the #77 Chevy's maneuvers since the race went green.

"He's just a moron! He just runs right into the back of you. He has zero idea of where to bump somebody, where not to, he's swiping across my bumper as he's doing it. He just has no idea the whole race," the Team Penske driver lashed.

It's worth mentioning that even though Hocevar's hard racing proved costly for Blaney, the said characteristic of the Spire Motorsports driver helped him surge from a 26th-place start to inside the top 10 in 13 laps.

Not only Ryan Blaney but Kyle Busch also slammed Carson Hocevar for his racing style

Kyle Busch has been waiting since his last victory at Gateway Motorsports Park in 2023 to cherish the victory burnouts again. After a winless 2024 season, the Richard Childress Racing driver is eager to redeem himself in this season.

However, the #8 Chevy driver's effort to capitalize on the 1.54-mile oval suffered quick disappointment, courtesy of Hocevar sliding into him, resulting in multiple track positions lost, and shattering a potentially promising Stage 1 result.

Thus, Busch's tempers flared and he issued a warning for Hocevar on his team radio, asking the #8 team to convey his message to the #77 Chevy driver.

“Go tell that 77 he’s done that same f***ing move ten times. I don’t care if I wreck the whole f***ing field, I’m over him. He’s a f***ing douchebag, I’m going to wreck his ass,” Busch said.

It will be interesting to see what Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch will say about Carson Hocevar after the season's second race is done and dusted.

