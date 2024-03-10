Ryan Blaney’s fiancé Gianna Tulio celebrates the bridal shower of "the most beautiful bride to be"

Gianna Tulio, Ryan Blaney's girlfriend, has expressed joy about showering a bride-to-be with love and celebration. Tulio represents Hooters of America as a model and brand ambassador. In 2021, she was crowned Miss Hooters International.

Gianna Tulio recently celebrated her sister, the soon-to-be bride. Tulio enthusiastically embraced the happy event and showered her with love and happiness.

Gianna Tulio took to Instagram to share a delightful moment, captioning her post:

"Showered the most beautiful bride to be 💐🥂"

On July 17, 2022, expressing excitement for the milestone moment, her sister joyfully announced her engagement on Instagram with the caption:

"WE'RE ENGAGED!!!!!! 😭💍✨💕🥂♥️"

As the celebration unfolded, with two Tulio brides in 2024, the family joyously embraced the prospect of two weddings. She took to Instagram, radiating happiness in a recent post captioned:

"New sisters & two 2024 Tulio brides!"

Shortly following Ryan Blaney's triumphant victory in securing his inaugural NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2023, he took to proposing Tulio.

Tulio documented this heartfelt moment on Instagram, sharing an image of Blaney down on one knee on a snow-covered bridge. Her caption read:

"I said yes to my forever 🕊️"

The exact details of how Gianna Tulio and Ryan Blaney crossed paths remain undisclosed. Their relationship commenced in 2020, with Gianna frequently accompanying Blaney to his races.

Their relationship came to light through a series of Instagram posts during a romantic week-long retreat to Vail, Colorado - a picturesque ski resort town.

Accomplishments, awards and background of Gianna Tulio

Gianna Tulio, 25, was born on July 31, 1998 and models for the Hooters brand both domestically and internationally. Originally from Philadelphia, Tulio relocated to South Florida along with her sister at a later stage.

Her main modeling triumphs include being chosen as Miss June in the Hooters calendar in 2019, followed by being named Miss Hooters in 2021. She also received the Most Photogenic award in the Orlando-based competition.

Tulio has held the position of Management Supervisor at Hooters, overseeing operations at their South Florida branch. Tulio has been actively involved as a fashion designer at Tortuga Bikini for five years, showcasing her versatility and expertise in the fashion domain.

Tulio plays a significant role in managing the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation, the charitable organization founded by Ryan Blaney.

Her notable appearances on the Hooters calendar propelled her into the spotlight, contributing to her widespread recognition. She has an estimated net worth of $2 million. Tulio has made a significant mark in the fashion industry, particularly in modeling and fashion design.